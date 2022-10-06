New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/ATK): As yet another blow of the bearish cycle hits the market, the prices of most top-performing cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and others are descending. In the meantime, MetaCryp (MTCR) comes forth as a new Metaverse gaming project. The recent cash resulted from soaring inflation rates, global economic ups and downs, and the US recession, all interconnected. Big institutions are exiting from risky assets and markets like cryptocurrency and stocks and jumping into risk-off assets like USD, etc.

Let's dive straight into it to see how you can benefit from this crash, looking at the dwindling prices of once top-performing cryptocurrencies, XRP and Litecoin (LTC). Also, make sure you stick to the end to learn how you can get bonus tokens of the new Metaverse crypto project, MetaCryp (MTCR).

Community-Powered Utility Network - XRPXRP is a blue-chip cryptocurrency based on its XRP Ledger technology. It ranks among the top 10 crypto projects based on its market capitalization. The project was launched by Ripple Labs in 2012. It has a fixed maximum token supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP. It set its last ATH (all-time high) five years ago.

According to CoinMarketCap, it was USD 3.84 on January 03, 2018. At this time, its price is descending due to the ongoing bearish season and its dispute with the SEC (Securities & Exchange Commission) of the United States. It has been a long time since the market has seen its price above USD 1.

The Crypto For Payments - Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is another powerful project based on the hard fork of Bitcoin (BTC). It went live on October 13, 2011. Since then, it has been among the market's top-performing cryptocurrencies. It is a blockchain-powered network used to perform secure, fast, and low-cost payments.

Litecoin set its last ATH on May 10, 2021. According to CoinMarketCap, it was $412.96. LTC has a very limited total supply of 84,000,000 tokens. From this, more than 70 million are circulating across the market.

What Is MetaCryp?MetaCryp (MTCR) is a new Metaverse-oriented crypto project in the arena. It allows users to play, socialize, and earn income by leveraging blockchain technology. Like LTC, it also has a limited token supply of 500,000,000 (500 million) MTCR tokens. It is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) protocol with smart contract BEP-20.

Right now, the token is in its second stage of the live presale, which started on September 01, 2022, and will end on October 20, 2022. Its first stage lasted for seven weeks, while the second and third stages would last six weeks, with the second already approaching the end. The team has allocated 37500000 MTCR tokens for the second stage.

If you're eager to purchase the tokens in the presale, create an account by punching the Buy Now button. After signing up, choose your USD amount and available cryptocurrency on the presale page. Pay the USD amount with your chosen cryptocurrency (the equivalent amount will be shown after selecting the USD amount). Once you make the transaction to the given wallet address, the network will confirm your purchase.

MetaCryp (MTCR) is on a mission to make people's lives stress-free and relaxed. Crypto enthusiasts are worried in these hard times when the global economy is declining. MetaCryp (MTCR) aims to provide them with GameFi opportunities to earn rewards while relieving their anxieties in its Metaverse space. Moreover, MTCR offers a bunch of bonuses on its purchase. It gives you 10% extra tokens on using ETH for the purchase. Also, you get 32 per cent additional MTCR tokens on your first successful purchase.

