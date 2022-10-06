Several media reports said that Mandana Karimi has quit Bollywood by saying citing the reason that MeToo accused and disgraced filmmaker Sajid Khan is welcomed on Bigg Boss. Mandana Karimi Quits Bollywood After Sajid Khan’s Participation in Bigg Boss 16, Says ‘There Is No Respect for Women’

Check Out Mandana Karimi's Tweet Below:

And Indian media has done it again! Making my own choice to not work in films which have been in months is because of some guy?? How pathetic is that! Stop giving credit to such people! And you say why women are not speaking up?!! — Mandana karimi (@manizhe) October 6, 2022

Actress Shares a Thread!

