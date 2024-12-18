New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday shared the rationale on the Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector Capex Investment.

The Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions, conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), aims to assess capital investment intentions in the private corporate sector, he stated.

It focuses on gathering data from major resident enterprises regarding capital expenditure incurred over the past three financial years.

The survey also captures information on capital expenditure planned for the current and upcoming financial years across various asset groups and industries.

Data collected in this survey will help to assess the expected investment to be made by the enterprises for two consecutive financial years (namely, 2024-25 and 2025-26). Also, it will provide an indication of preferred industries / sectors where major investment is likely to be made in the coming years.

The methodology adopted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) for conducting the Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions is in accordance with the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

Under the act notices have been issued to selected enterprises drawn from a frame of active resident private enterprises registered under the Companies Act, 2013 with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Data collection is carried out via a dedicated web portal, where selected enterprises submit the required information through self-compilation.

To ensure the reliability of the collected data, a robust scientific methodology has been employed for the selection of enterprises which is validated by members of the Technical Advisory Group and the Steering Committee consisting of experts from various spheres such as Central Ministries/Departments, State/UTs, academia, research, economics, finance, etc.

Additionally, the web portal incorporates built-in validation checks, and thorough scrutiny is performed by trained personnel to ensure data accuracy. (ANI)

