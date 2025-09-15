New Delhi [India] September 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday asserted that sustainability is "non-negotiable" in India's growth journey and stressed that harmonising global standards will be critical in boosting quality, trade, and international collaboration.

Addressing the inauguration of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) General Meeting Exhibition organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Goyal said India has always believed in respecting nature and living in harmony with the environment, which forms the foundation of its development path.

"India is very focused on sustainability as the pillar of growth because every Indian intrinsically believes in respecting nature," the minister said, adding that India is committed to its climate goals not out of compulsion but as a responsible global citizen.

Highlighting the importance of standards in economic growth, Goyal said high-quality benchmarks have helped economies prosper globally and are central to India's rise as the world's fastest-growing large economy.

He underlined that international platforms like the IEC meeting provide opportunities for countries to exchange ideas and methods to harmonise standards, which in turn expand open markets, encourage free trade, and foster international collaboration.

The minsiter noted that harmonising global standards improves product quality, opens markets, and provides a level playing field for businesses. "Good standards are the need of the hour for a developing country like India," Goyal said, stressing that consumer welfare, competitiveness, and sustainable growth depend on their adoption.

The minister reiterated India's strong commitment to the Paris Agreement and subsequent COP announcements, while pointing out that the country has embraced the principles of circular economy, waste reduction, and resource conservation as part of its long-term development strategy.

He said the government continues this legacy through measures like Quality Control Orders (QCOs), which have improved consumer safety and enhanced manufacturing standards.

Citing the example of the toy industry, he said QCOs have eliminated substandard products, improved local manufacturing, and ensured the safety of children. Goyal clarified that "quality does not increase costs, it reduces them" by cutting wastage, improving efficiency, and delivering better products.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Zero Defect, Zero Effect," the minister said the government is working in mission mode to foster a culture of quality and sustainability. He stressed that this vision balances excellence in manufacturing with responsibility towards the environment.

"Design in India, Made in India products will soon be recognized globally as symbols of reliability, sustainability, and excellence," Goyal said, expressing confidence that the country is on course to build a robust modern quality ecosystem.

The minister also highlighted the growing role of the electrical and electronic industry in reducing energy consumption and pollution, calling it a crucial driver for sustainable growth.

Concluding his address, Goyal urged the global community to work together for a standardized, safe, and sustainable future. (ANI)

