New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday highlighted India's push for swadeshi technology, digital innovation, and self-reliant growth.

During the media briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, Vaishnaw's presentation used Zoho Show, a homegrown, cloud-based presentation software, demonstrating the country's growing capabilities in digital innovation.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the maps included in the presentation were sourced from Mappls by MapmyIndia, another notable domestic platform, underscoring the government's commitment to leveraging local solutions, highlighting the importance of digital tools in promoting self-reliance.

The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and is seen as a strong endorsement of homegrown tech capabilities.

The initiative encourages the use of domestic goods and services, reducing dependence on foreign products. By promoting swadeshi products, the initiative aims to boost local industries, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

Mappls is an indigenous alternative to foreign mapping services and is entirely built, owned, and hosted in India. It provides digital maps, navigation tools, geospatial APIs, and a range of location-based solutions for citizens, businesses, and government bodies.

Mappls is actively contributing to India's digital infrastructure and supports key sectors such as automotive, logistics, startups, and smart city projects. Its services are specifically designed for Indian conditions, including local roads, addresses, languages, and user needs. A notable feature of the platform is that all map data and user information are stored within India, offering data sovereignty and security--a growing concern with foreign platforms.

Mappls' increasing adoption across industries underlines its growing credibility and relevance. By choosing to use Mappls in official government presentations, Minister Vaishnaw is not only promoting domestic innovation but also encouraging wider adoption of Indian technology platforms. (ANI)

