New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/PNN): Swaha, a young, Indian family-run religious products company, has announced the launch of new and improved packaging for its entire product line. Based out of Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, the company, founded by Shilpa Doshi and her son Maulik Doshi, aims to make traditional religious rituals more convenient for people, and the new packaging is a step in that direction.

The new packaging design is eco-friendly and moves away from plastic to paper. The designs are festive and the boxes are durable and make the everyday use of the products a breeze. The boxes are intelligently designed in a way that one can easily see and understand the product inside despite the box being made of cardboard. The packaging is also more user-friendly and easy to use, making it even more convenient for customers to incorporate traditional rituals into their busy lives.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Bones Cut With Saw, Says Post-Mortem Report.

The announcement of the new packaging launch comes after Swaha's success in the market with its flagship product, the 'Easy Diya'. The 'Easy Diya', which has a fixed burning time, was created by Shilpa Doshi after she found out that her daughter was having trouble keeping up with the daily tradition of lighting a diya. The diyas available in the market at that time didn't have a fixed burning time and couldn't be left unsupervised.

The 'Easy Diya's' success encouraged Shilpa and Maulik to start Swaha in 2015, with the goal of developing more products that help people simplify their everyday prayer and wellness rituals. Today, the company is run by a family of talented individuals, including Shilpa, her son Maulik, and a hard-working and enthusiastic team. Swaha not only provides jobs and economic opportunities for underprivileged communities but also has a team composed mostly of women, hence promoting women empowerment.

Also Read | Sankranthi Muggulu Designs 2023 and Makar Sankranti Rangoli Patterns: Get Easy and Beautiful Patterns To Get Your House Decked Up and Ready for the Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

"We are thrilled to launch our new and improved packaging. We have always focused on creating products that are convenient, high quality and easy to use. The new packaging design is a reflection of that, and we believe that it will help our customers incorporate traditional rituals into their daily lives even more easily," said Shilpa Doshi, co-founder of Swaha.

Customers can experience Swaha's new and improved packaging products online at https://in.swahaproducts.com/ or from the most popular retail stores across the country.

Visit https://in.swahaproducts.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)