Bern [Switzerland], June 9 (ANI): Cabeltec SA Co-Owner Frederic Leuba met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a two-day visit to Switzerland. They discussed possible business opportunities in India.

The Group has expertise in cables and machinery.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Frederic Leuba said he would give a though about investing on a factory and an office in India.

"For the very fine wire, for the wire tech company, it would be more difficult...we have all the knowledge here. But for the cable industry, maybe we could have in mind to create a factory or an office there," he said.

"Since now we don't have a company in India. We (would) work with some companies in India. I cannot say where we already sold one machine, but I know some people in India, some friends in India, and I love the new people in India philosophy, and we have a very good impression to develop (in) the country," he added.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal commenced his official visit to Switzerland on Monday, as part of his ongoing visit to Switzerland and Sweden from June 9 to 13, 2025.

"This visit underscores India's steadfast commitment to deepening strategic and economic partnerships with key European nations, advancing robust trade and investment ties, and supporting a shared vision for resilient global growth," his ministry said in a statement.

The visit commenced in Switzerland today, where the Minister engaged with global CEOs and prominent industry leaders to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

The itinerary includes focused sectoral meetings with prominent Swiss industry leaders in areas such as Pharma and Life Sciences, and Precision Engineering/Machine Tools/High-tech Manufacturing.

The Minister will also connect with the ICAI Zurich Chapter and interact with Indian media. A significant highlight will be meeting with Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, fostering strong trade and diplomatic ties.

"A significant component of the high-level visit to Switzerland will include a series of one-on-one meetings with leading Swiss companies. Indian industry representatives will also participate in these crucial engagements, fostering direct dialogue and exploring specific collaboration opportunities. The day will also feature participation in the Swissmem Industry Day and a Business Round Table with the Swiss Mechanical and Electrical (MEM) Industry, where deliberations will focus on the potential and opportunities arising from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA)," the commerce ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

