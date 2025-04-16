BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Sydler Technologies today announced that it received a 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Rising Star category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators. "Our premier partner recognition program, the SAP Pinnacle Awards, reflects the outstanding performance and commitment of our partners to deliver customer value, exponential growth, and simplification. The winning partners of this award are recognized for their successful alignment with SAP's business strategy, delivering innovative AI and cloud services and solutions to help businesses succeed," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "The SAP Pinnacle Award is a proud milestone for us. It recognizes not only our growth but also the strong alignment we have built with SAP to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible outcomes for our customers. Together with SAP, we remain committed to empowering organizations with innovative, future-ready technologies," said Nitish Jain, Founder & CEO of Sydler Technologies. "At Sydler, we stand for midmarket and see ourselves as strategic enablers working hand-in-hand with SAP to accelerate innovation and help our customers scale with confidence. Our close collaboration with SAP over the past three years has been key to delivering scalable, future-ready solutions. By embracing the latest SAP innovations, we empower businesses to run more efficiently and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape." SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. SAP Press Release on winners and finalists of SAP Pinnacle Award 2025: SAP Newscenter.

