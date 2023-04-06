New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a prestigious institution and a constituent of Symbiosis International University, recently hosted the highly anticipated Hall of Fame Award Ceremony - 2023 on 18th March 2023 at 4:00 P.M. IST. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Prof. Dr Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director of Symbiosis Law School-Pune, Dean of Faculty of Law, SIU, Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC- LAMP co-founded by EU), who also served as the Chief Guest, and Amitabh Gupta, IPS Addl. Director General of Police & Inspector General of Prison & Correctional Services.

The ceremony began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a warm welcome address by Prof. Dr Shashikala Gurpur. In her thought-provoking speech, Dr Gurpur emphasized the pivotal role of education in shaping young minds and nurturing excellence. She highlighted the significance of recognizing outstanding achievements to foster healthy competition and motivate students, stating that the Hall of Fame Award Ceremony was not only designed to acknowledge academic excellence but also all-around excellence. Dr Gurpur expressed her gratitude to the Bank of Baroda team for their unwavering support in inspiring and nurturing talent that will shape the future. She also mentioned the special award for all-around excellence among female students, expressing her hope that it would break stereotypes and encourage students to push beyond limitations. The welcome address was followed by the felicitation of the dignitaries, adding a sense of honour and prestige to the event.

Also Read | Analysis: Oil Bosses Join Baghdad Talks in Sign of Iraq-Kurdistan Progress – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Satyabir S. Dodd, IAS (Retd.) and a member of the PCGT Pune chapter, then spoke about the Champawati Dodd Award, a prestigious rolling trophy fashioned in the form of Krishna Arjuna Rath. The award is conferred upon an alumnus of SLS Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, or Noida who has qualified for the All-India Civil Services. Dodd delved into the history of Civil Services in India and shared his own experiences of taking the UPSC exam, which is widely regarded as one of the toughest exams in the world. He established the award to inspire SLS students to take up the challenge presented by the UPSC and strive for excellence. Dodd also captivated the audience with the inspiring life story of his mother, after whom the award is named, showcasing her remarkable journey and motivating the students with her unwavering determination.

The Chief Guest, Amitabh Gupta, IPS, delivered a compelling address highlighting the significance of determination, diligence, and the art of decision-making. He stressed the importance of persistence in pursuing one's goals and drawing lessons from setbacks. He encouraged the students to develop the skill of quick decision-making, as it becomes increasingly challenging at higher echelons of authority. Gupta also cautioned against the perils of overthinking and emphasized that knowledge extends beyond the confines of books, advising the students to broaden their horizons by leveraging alternative sources such as YouTube, movies, and documentaries to stay updated with the latest developments in the contemporary world.

Also Read | Corona Papers Review: Priyadarshan’s Thriller Starring Shane Nigam Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

Varuna Agarwal, an esteemed member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and currently serving as ASDM Sadar Dehradun, was honoured with the prestigious Champawati Dodd award during the Hall of Fame Award Ceremony hosted by Symbiosis Law School, Pune. In her address, Agarwal shared insights from her own college experience and expressed her deep respect for the legal profession. She urged students to value their time and not take their studies lightly, as knowledge is rarely wasted. Agarwal also emphasized the importance of working towards maintaining a positive reputation for the legal field by upholding morality and ethics.

The event concluded with the felicitation of semester toppers and a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Aparajita Mohanty, the Deputy Director (Academics) of Symbiosis Law School, Pune.

To know more visit https://www.symlaw.ac.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)