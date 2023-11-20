PNN

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a global health challenge that affects around 391 million individuals, causing breathlessness, chronic cough, and expectoration. This progressive disease ranks among the leading causes of death worldwide, with an alarming statistic of three million global fatalities annually due to COPD. The relentless progression of this disease is expected to continue, driven by an aging population and continued exposure to risk factors. COPD is primarily linked to factors like exposure to tobacco, smoke and inhaled toxic particles and gases, although recent research emphasizes the interplay of genetic and environmental risk factors throughout one's life.

Sudipto Roy, President, Head -Acute business of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. ("Alkem") stated, World COPD Day, an annual global initiative organized by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), in collaboration with the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), aims to raise awareness, disseminate new knowledge, and introduce innovative therapeutic approaches for COPD on a global scale. The 22nd annual World COPD Day, scheduled for November 15, 2023, carries the theme "Breathing is Life - Act Earlier."

This year's theme underscores the importance of early life events in shaping lifelong lung health, along with the significance of early diagnosis and interventions. Maintaining healthy lungs is pivotal for future well-being, making it more essential than ever to act proactively, added Sudipto Roy.

Sudipto Roy further said, recent advancements in COPD research have revealed that there are numerous factors beyond tobacco smoking that contribute to the development of the disease, even in young individuals. Moreover, precursor conditions such as pre-COPD and PRISm have been identified, offering new opportunities for early diagnosis and prompt treatment. The "Breathing is Life - Act Earlier" campaign seeks to emphasize the value of early lung health and how we can expand the horizons of COPD prevention and treatment through timely action. This includes preventing early risk factors, monitoring lung health from birth, diagnosing COPD in its precursor stages, and providing prompt treatment.

Efforts to alleviate the burden of COPD are underway globally, encompassing smoking-cessation programs, the battle against indoor and outdoor air pollution, and the examination of childhood disadvantage factors. Employers can create safe breathing environments, citizens can promote air cleanliness, and both patients and families can advocate for more research and improved access to care, including essential medications, routine pulmonary function screenings (commonly known as "lung checks"), and other treatments like telehealth access for patients in remote areas. Additionally, healthcare providers and policymakers can collaborate to improve access to spirometry and advocate for its use as a general health marker throughout all stages of life, not only for diagnosing respiratory diseases but also as a holistic health indicator.

"This World COPD Day, Alkem is dedicated to promoting healthy lungs and the importance of inhalation therapy. We believe that access to quality healthcare, including inhalation therapy, should be a fundamental right for every individual. Through our countrywide initiative, we aim to spread awareness, educate the public, and ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against respiratory diseases.", added Sudipto Roy.

World COPD Day 2023 is an opportunity for us all to unite in the fight against COPD and promote early action to protect lung health. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that breathing truly remains the essence of life.

