Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): Talenticaa Miss India Global and Mr India International successfully done at the beautiful auditorium of CIDCO Convention Center, Navi Mumbai on May 13, 2022, Friday. 12 male and 12 female models from different parts of India participated and 3 female and 4 male models won the international titles. All the finalists went through 7 days of tough preliminary competitions and challenges.

After 5 days of the preliminary challenges, the reputed judges select the Winners in the grand finale. The top 3 female and top 4 male model winners will be representing India in different international pageants. The winners are:

Neha Singh (Madhya Pradesh) - Miss India Global World Heritage

Pragya Anand (Bihar) - Miss India Global Tourism

Bhumika Sawant (Maharashtra) - Miss India Global Eco

Merenzungba long Kumar (Nagaland) - Mr India International World Heritage

Aleyon James Rai (West Bengal) - Mr India International Republic International

Oscar Singh (Manipur) - Mr India International Tourism

Devu Mahor (Madhya Pradesh) - Mr India International Republic Continent

Before the announcement of the winners, a special ceremony took place where special award winners for the pageant were announced. The special award winners included.

Best personality - Indra Pathak and Oscar Singh

Best Photogenic - Shivam Mishra and Neha Singh

Best Talent - Akash Patil and Bhumika Sawant

Best Skin - Aleyon Rai and Nilanjana Banerjee

Best Fit - Prashant Rai and Nishita

Best Physique - Devu Mahor and Pragya

Best National costume- Akash Patil and Pragya anand

Man on Mission - Kshava Yodh

Beauty with Purpose - Pragya Anand

Best Evening Gown- Nainshree Singh

Best Formal Suit Look - Devu Mahor

Besides the winner and subtitle winner other finalists are: Suhas, Keshab, Athrongba, Naphila, Gaimeilu, Eufiyana

Anmolpreet Singh (Mr India international 2020 winner and Gentleman of the world India) and Miss Esha Velankar (Miss India Global 2020 RU and Miss Unity International 2022 title winner) was invited as chief guest on judge paned and did the crowning ceremony of the winners. Sachin Adhikari and Tejaswini Adhikari was the chief guest of the event.

The event was organized by Talenticaa. For its 2nd edition, the pageant has joined hands with some of the finest brands in the industry. Sangeeta Patil from Hey Foundation As CSR Partner,Pritty Mishra from PRO International Beauty School as beauty n grooming partner,Manoj KUmbhar from Crossfit Myden as Fitness Partner,Sanjeev Jain from TYCOON Global as Magazine Partner,Zaid Khot from Fitness Fuel 360 as Fitness Gift Partner,Plus Vibes and The Royal Dance Academy as a performance partner,Tvatto as Technical partner,AnushaJCouture, Gudiya Boutique, and Ralph as Fashion Partner,Ricky From Click Maniya and Aris from Ariston Photography as photography partner,Veriismo, The Craft Collective, Pots by BOK, COLKS, Beuty4uall, Be natural as a gifting partner.

The pageant is headed and directed by its founder, president, and Global Fashion Icon award winner Subrata Saha (Shiva), and Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Sharad Chandra Sharma is the current vice-president of the pageant. Sameer velankar was the event head of Mr India International and Jyotika Velankar was the event head of Miss India Global. The Visual is managed by Shruti Velankar.

The next edition of Mr India International and Miss India Global has been scheduled for January 2023, Talenticaa is scheduling auditions in 6 zones in different parts of India.

