Dusseldorf [Germany], August 31 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has arrived in Germany to begin an eight-day visit, aimed at strengthening investment partnerships and engaging with the global Tamil diaspora.

The Chief Minister landed at Dusseldorf International Airport, where Anja de Werth warmly received him from the Protocol Division, Consular Affairs, State Chancellery of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), representing Minister-President Hendrik Wust; Abhishek Dubey, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India, Berlin; and Vibha Kant Sharma, Acting Consul General of India, Frankfurt.

Upon arrival, the Chief Minister was welcomed with a grand reception by hundreds of members of the Tamil diaspora, including children, community leaders, and families bearing flowers, placards, and balloons. The reception is a testament to Tamil Nadu's global cultural footprint and the Chief Minister's international stature as a political leader.

As part of his German itinerary, the Chief Minister will preside over a large diaspora event on Sunday, which will be attended by hundreds of people and include cultural programmes curated by Tamil associations across Europe. During the event, he will honour several Tamil Sangams from various parts of Europe for their contributions to preserving Tamil identity and promoting Tamil Nadu abroad.

On Monday, the Chief Minister will lead a high-powered investment conclave in Dusseldorf, engaging directly with global investors and industrial leaders. Several key investment announcements and MoUs are expected. He will also hold one-on-one meetings with major investors looking to invest as well as expand operations in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet with the Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wust, as part of deepening bilateral cooperation between Tamil Nadu, India's most industrialised state, and Germany's most industrialised state.

After the Germany leg, the Chief Minister will proceed to the United Kingdom for a series of investor meetings, diaspora interactions and academic engagements. (ANI)

