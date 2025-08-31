New Delhi, August 31: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has reportedly fixed a security flaw in its iOS and Mac apps that was allegedly being used to target certain Apple users with spyware. The vulnerability, reportedly identified as CVE-2025-43300, was patched alongside Apple’s CVE-2025-55177, which also allegedly posed risks to users’ personal data.

Reports suggest that the two vulnerabilities, when combined, allegedly allowed attackers to use WhatsApp to deliver a harmful exploit capable of accessing and stealing data from the users' Apple devices. As per a report of TechCrunch, WhatsApp has patched a 'zero-click' vulnerability that was allegedly being used to hack Apple users with spyware.

WhatsApp ‘Zero-Click’ Bug

🚨 BREAKING: New zero-click exploit used to hack WhatsApp users. WhatsApp has just sent out a round of threat notifications to individuals they believe where targeted by an advanced spyware campaign in past 90 days. Seek out expert help if you have received this alert pic.twitter.com/i4cHLsiNOr — Donncha Ó Cearbhaill (@DonnchaC) August 29, 2025

Donncha O Cearbhaill, Head at Amnesty International, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 29, 2025, and said, "New zero-click exploit used to hack WhatsApp users. WhatsApp has just sent out a round of threat notifications to individuals they believe where targeted by an advanced spyware campaign in past 90 days." A Meta spokesperson, Margarita Franklin, reportedly stated that the company has identified and fixed the flaw "a few weeks ago" and added that it had sent alerts to "less than 200" WhatsApp users who were affected.

The attack allegedly focused on "specific targeted users," putting their devices and personal data at risk. In response, WhatsApp reportedly sent alerts to those affected users and warned that the exploit could "compromise your device and the data it contains, including messages." WhatsApp, in its security advisory, reportedly confirmed it has patched a vulnerability, which was identified as CVE-2025-55177. The bug was allegedly exploited with another issue found in iOS and Mac devices, which Apple addressed last week and tracks under CVE-2025-43300. The incident highlights the need for users to keep their software updated and stay alert to new cybersecurity risks.

