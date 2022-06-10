Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): According to the press release from Dr Kamakshi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Pallikaranai, Chennai, Dr Maria Susan Abraham, student of DNB Family Medicine 2020 Batch from Dr Kamakshi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research has been declared a Gold Medalist among the list of Gold Medalists released for the 21st Convocation of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Says their spokesperson "Maria Susan Abraham, daughter of Abraham N Mathew was a bright student amongst the students pursuing DNB Family Medicine at Dr Kamakshi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (KIMSR) Pallikaranai Chennai which is a premier institute committed to academic excellence. KIMSR was established in the year 2010 by Dr TG Govindarajan, Chairman of Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals with a vision of generating qualified human resources for the healthcare industry."

As per the institute's website www.kmhinstitute.com and the sources within the institute, KIMSR is affiliated with The Tamil Nadu Dr M. G. R Medical University under the Allied Health Sciences stream. The courses offered range from B.Sc Radiography and Imaging Technology (RIT), B.Sc Radiotherapy technology (RTT) and B.Sc Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT). The RIT and RTT courses are duly approved by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Govt. of India, which enables students to be accepted for work across India.

The institute also offers Diploma in National board courses (DNB, 2011) on Radiodiagnosis and Family medicine, besides implant training, short-term and long-term training programs for Biomedical Engineering, Nursing, Medical physics students of various other institutions and colleges in and around Chennai. Recently, KIMSR started M.Sc., Radiology and Imaging Technology course under The Tamil Nadu Dr M.G.R Medical University, and many more such courses are in the pipeline. Similarly, few more DNB courses are planned shortly on rare specialities.

According to Dr TG Govindarajan, "The institute has the unique distinction of placing its students in the Health Care sector both in India and Abroad. The institute is an additional facility of Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2005 as a centre for excellence in Health Care. The hospital is a 300 bedded Multi Super Specialty facility at Pallikaranai, situated in the southern part of Chennai, spread over 60 grounds land and 75000 square ft. building area with world-class facilities and state of art equipment that provide hands-on experience to students of KIMSR who come out well equipped for jobs in the burgeoning Health Care Sector across the world."

For more details, visit: www.kmhinstitute.com and www.drkmh.com.

