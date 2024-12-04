NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 4: Weddings are a medley of emotions, a fusion of the past and start of a new chapter where love transcends boundaries and new stories unfold. Taneira, a Tata product captures the spirit of this universal journey with its latest campaign, 'For Beautiful Beginnings'. Featuring Mrunal Thakur among others, the campaign tells the tale of a bride crossing the threshold of her childhood home taking along the echoes of a myriad memories and embracing the promise of her new life filled with endless possibilities- an experience shared across the diverse cultural landscapes of India.

Through the campaign, Taneira pays homage to the profound wave of emotions that unites brides regardless of region or tradition while highlighting the unique nuances that define their journeys. In this moment, the bride is not just draped in a saree- she is enveloped in the dreams, memories and hopes of everyone she holds dear. Across the seven regions captured in Taneira's 'For Beautiful Beginnings' campaign, the bride's saree, though diverse in fabric, drape, and design, becomes a universal companion on her journey of transformation.

'For Beautiful Beginnings' celebrates the cultural lineage woven into the fabric of this sacred moment with a collection that represents our timeless traditions blending the deep-rooted richness of our country's craft culture with contemporary design interpretations and modern colourways. True to the brand philosophy, the collection celebrates pure, authentically sourced fabrics with a differentiated design language. Taneira also offers zari certifications, ensuring the bride embodies the true essence of heritage on her big day. Extending the celebrations to the entire wedding entourage, the sarees in the wedding range offer an array of options that suit different roles and personalities. Whether it is the bride's best friend, the grooms' mother, or a cousin playing a key part in the celebration, there is a saree for every woman who shares this joyous occasion along with the couple.

Speaking at the launch, Shalini Gupta, General Manager, Taneira Said, "At Taneira, we believe that every bride's journey is a celebration of tradition and transformation. Our campaign is an expression of the sentiments, memories and dreams that shape her path, emotions that, despite cultural nuances, unites brides across the country. Our wedding range reflects this ethos, offering a curated selection of sarees that preserve and promote our textile traditions while embracing each bride's uniqueness. Each piece is crafted to become a part of the bride's legacy, woven with love, pride and promise of Beautiful Beginnings."

Each saree in Taneira's wedding collection comes with a history and story of its own. From the regal white and red Kanjeevaram draped by the Kannadiga Bride to the vibrant red Kanjeevaram intricately woven with silver and gold motifs worn by the Tamil bride, each piece is a reflection of regional pride and grace.

The Telugu bride is enveloped in the resplendent tissue Kanjeevaram where delicate floral motifs dance across the fabric like memories in the making while the lustrous Paithani saree replete with motifs of flora and fauna- encapsulates the beauty of the Maharashtrian heritage.

From the opulent Banarasi Saree, enhanced with delicate minakari accents for the North Indian bride to the rich red Banarasi saree adorned by the Bengali bride, embellished with paisley and floral buttis in a luxurious blend of silver-gold zari, echoes the splendor and timeless elegance of the region. Meanwhile, the resplendent Gharchola with its vibrant patterns and symbolic checkered motifs, weaves a tale of celebration also capturing the collective joy of the community.

In this seamless fusion of the past and the present, the bride steps forward draped in love and strength of her culture. 'For Beautiful Beginnings' becomes more than just a moment, it is a living story told through Taneira's Wedding range which celebrates not only the bride's personal transition but every woman's distinctive part and the rich cultural diversity that marks this timeless tradition. With 'For Beautiful Beginnings', Taneira offers a lasting legacy woven with care, passion and the promise of a bright, beautiful future.

Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA group company, offers differentiated design sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India and brings the best of India under one roof. Instilled with TATA trust, Taneira aims to provide rooted yet progressive Indian women with diverse craftsmanship and exclusive crafts and designs. The products cater to everyday fashion and all occasions a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings, and special occasions.

In its endeavour to provide authentic weaves that are handcrafted with love, Taneira works with weaver communities all over India. It has also launched the 'Weavershala' initiative to modernize the weaving techniques and, at the same time, preserve traditional procedures of hand weaving for future generations. In addition, the brand has introduced frame looms and all essential workspace facilities for the weavers in collaboration with localized weaver-led organizations. Currently, there are 20 Weavershalas operational across the country.

Launched in 2017, Taneira offers a unique and relaxed browsing experience with knowledgeable staff to provide quality service through a strong network of 81 stores across 40 cities. The brand is present across all prominent metro hubs and is building to strengthen its presence across key Tier I and Tier II cities. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

