New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Tejas Networks Limited has received an order worth Rs 696 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the upgradation of its all-India IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN)

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, designs and manufactures wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

Also Read | Kosovo’s Ex-president Thaci Pleads Not Guilty in The Hague.

As a part of this contract, Tejas Networks will supply, install and commission over 13,000 of its 'TJ1400' series of next-generation access and aggregation routers.

Initial supplies and deployment are expected to be completed within the next 18 months, Tejas Networks said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Also Read | Dog Menace in Karnataka: Canine Drags Body of Newborn Girl Around Hospital's Maternity Ward in Shivamogga.

"We are delighted to win this prestigious contract which is the single largest order we have received till date in our company. We look forward to partnering with BSNL to create a unified, flexible and scalable IP/MPLS network that will cater to growing data traffic from its full-range of services, including mobile (2G/3G/4G/5G), fiber broadband, Voice over IP, WiFi and enterprise data services," said Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks.

"It provides us an excellent opportunity to deploy at scale, our carrier routing products and establish our world-class capabilities in the critical routing technology area," Nayak added.

At the time of writing this report, Tejas Networks' shares were over five per cent higher at Rs 610. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)