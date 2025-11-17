PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Taurian MPS Limited (Taurian, The Company) (NSE Code: TAURIAN), one of India's growing engineering and manufacturing players in crushing, screening, washing, and material-processing solutions, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights H1FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 32.29 Cr* EBITDA of ₹ 6.77 Cr* EBITDA Margin of 20.96%* Net Profit of ₹ 3.67 Cr* Net Profit Margin of 11.36%* EPS of ₹ 5.65

Commenting on the performance, Yashvardhan Bajla, Managing Director of Taurian MPS Limited, said, "H1 FY26 has been a period of stable progress for us, supported by steady activity across the mining, aggregates, and infrastructure sectors. While the overall momentum in the industry has been mixed due to fluctuating commodity trends and slower decision cycles in some regions, demand for crushing, screening, and washing solutions continues to strengthen.

Our revenue performance for the half-year reflects this steady operational environment. More importantly, we have continued to execute efficiently across projects, expand our product offerings, and enhance our aftermarket and service capabilities, which remain a critical pillar of our long-term strategy.

As we move into the second half, we remain cautiously optimistic, supported by a healthy enquiry pipeline, strengthening domestic presence, and improving traction in select export markets. We remain committed to disciplined execution, technology-led differentiation, and delivering reliable solutions that help our customers achieve higher productivity and lower operating costs."

