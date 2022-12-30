Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): To ensure that the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held in Lucknow in February fulfills its objectives, team Yogi Adityanath is all set to visit seven major Indian cities in January to woo domestic investors.

Team Yogi is looking at investment from Indian market giants after drawing "huge response from foreign investors".

During the visit, the ministers and officials of the government including the Chief Minister will establish communication with over 40 major companies and will invite them to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is set to organize the summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.

Industry body the Federation of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) will aid the government in organizing roadshows in all seven cities.

The Yogi government will hold high-level meetings with domestic giants in seven metropolitan cities of the country -- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, a release said.

Some of the big names that the UP government will reach out to include Godrej, Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Group, JSW Group, Asian Paints, Britannia, Aditya Birla Group, Bombay Dyeing, Nestle, Coca Cola, DCM Shriram, SRF, Vardhman, Triveni Engineering, Heidelberg Cement, Sabros, Maruti, Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher, Nokia, Ashok Leyland, Sundaram Fasteners, Sundaram Clayton, TVS Motors, L&T, Grundfos Pumps, Elgi, Lakshmi Mills, Berger Paints, Exide, Texmaco, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Wockhardt, ITC, Eveready, Adani Group, Torrent Group, Hitachi, Rasna, Amul, Oswal Industries, Arvind Mills, ECIL, HP, Amara Raja, Ramke, Lafarge, Marino Foods, Divi Lab, Dell, IBM, Centum Electronics, ABB, Volvo, Toyota, Honeywell, Bosch, Biocon and Hall company, among others, an official statement from the state government said on Thursday. (ANI)

