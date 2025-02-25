PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25: Techademy, a pioneer in AI-powered learning solutions with over 750,000 career transformations to its credit, today announced the appointment of Subramanyam Reddy (Subbu) as Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer. This strategic appointment brings together Techademy's expertise spanning three decades in technology education with Subbu's proven track record of building and scaling global ed-tech platforms.

Subbu joins Techademy following his successful tenure as founder and CEO of UpGrad KnowledgeHut, where he led the company for 13 years, building it from a bootstrap startup to a global ed-tech player that was later acquired by upGrad. Under his leadership, UpGrad KnowledgeHut achieved significant milestones, including successful expansion into the US and international markets, and consistent profitability.

"Since our inception, we have maintained a strong bond with the IT industry, evolving from classroom training to becoming a comprehensive digital learning ecosystem," said Keshava Raju, Founder & Group CEO of Techademy. "After extensive discussions with Subbu about the future of ed-tech, it became clear that our visions aligned perfectly. His deep understanding of learning technology and proven ability to scale global operations makes him the ideal leader to help us democratize access to high-quality education."

Madhava Raju, Co-Founder and Director of Techademy Group welcomed the appointment saying, "Subbu's appointment comes at a pivotal time as we accelerate our mission of transforming technology education. His proven leadership in learning solutions perfectly align with our vision of empowering the next generation of tech talent."

The appointment follows in-depth discussions between the leaders about leveraging Techademy's robust technology infrastructure and proven enterprise success for individual learners. "I was particularly impressed by Techademy's learning outcomes and comprehensive technology stack," said Subbu. "Having already built and scaled platforms from scratch in the past, I see tremendous potential in building upon Techademy's existing solutions. Our focus will be on delivering personalized learning journeys that drive measurable career impact. With the strong foundation already in place, we aim to scale to Rs300-400 crore in the coming years, with a clear path to profitability and potential public listing."

Techademy's current enterprise portfolio includes major technology leaders whose combined market cap is over USD 4.5 trillion. The platform's success is evidenced by its impressive metrics:

* 892% customer retention rate

* Average NPS of 83%

* Over 270,000 hours of content consumed

* 100,000+ learners skilled across 1,300 skills

* 8,000+ rich courses

* 6,500+ virtual tech labs

Techademy's pioneering history in technology training has earned multiple Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, including GOLD awards for Learning Management Technology and Assessment Technology. This foundation of excellence, combined with Subbu's expertise in scaling global operations, positions Techademy to expand its impact in key markets including the USA, India, and Singapore.

About Techademy

Techademy empowers careers and transforms futures through its revolutionary AI-powered learning ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise and more than 750,000 career transformations, Techademy is trusted by 650+ global organizations, including 100+ Fortune 500 companies. The platform delivers professional certifications and boot camp courses through its award-winning Learning Experience Platform, helping organizations and individuals plan learning investments strategically, understand skill gaps, and achieve measurable outcomes. From its origins to its current position as a leading full-stack skills provider and platform, Techademy continues to shape the future of education.

Press Contact:

Adi Rajiv

Chief of Staff, Techademy

adi@techademy.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627070/Techademy.jpg

