New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adding to the settling weekend vibes, TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India announced the first-ever sale of its latest launches TECNO CAMON 19 Neo and TECNO SPARK 9 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale beginning from July 23 to July 24, 2022.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is bringing the much-awaited TECNO CAMON 19 Neo having a splendid 48MP triple rear super night camera and 32MP High-Resolution Selfie camera giving an exceptional photography escapade at a special introductory price of INR 12,499. TECNO Mobile is also providing the newly launched TECNO SPARK 9, which has India's first smartphone to have 11GB* RAM with Memory fusion (as per Counterpoint Research) at a disruptive price point of INR 9,499. Furthermore, TECNO Mobile has been the 4th strongest smartphone player in the sub-10K segment as per Counterpoint Research. Here is a quick snapshot of big deals:

Also Read | The IAF Contingent Deployed to Egypt Has Successfully Completed the Tactical Leadership … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

In addition to these special price points, ICICI and SBI card users can avail 10% instant discount on their cart value, while buying any of the above-mentioned TECNO smartphones during the sale. Key highlights of TECNO Smartphones:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read | IND vs WI, 1st ODI 2022: Nicholas Pooran Proud of West Indies Despite Three-Run Defeat, Says ‘Feels Like a Win for Us’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)