New Delhi [India], December 2: TECNO is set to redefine durability in form-factor smartphones, breaking barriers and making cutting-edge innovation accessible to everyone. The brand is launching its highly anticipated PHANTOM V2 Series on December 6. Born to dominate, this series combines a sleek design, the largest battery in foldables, and an incredible visual experience. Whether it's reliability, productivity, or entertainment, the PHANTOM V2 ticks all the boxes, ushering in a new era of experience with the foldable form factor.

The PHANTOM V2 Fold is your ultimate productivity companion. With the strongest fold ever, this device isn't just reliable--it's unstoppable. Additionally, with the largest battery in foldable phones at 5750mAh, powered by Aircell Battery Technology, this device combines power with a sleek design for all-day usage. The 7.85-inch main display and 6.42-inch cover screen, the largest in its class under Rs. 100K, bring work and play to life like never before.

Meanwhile, the PHANTOM V2 Flip is where innovation meets style in a compact design. Featuring the strongest flip ever, it's built to handle whatever you throw at it--while still looking effortlessly cool. With AI-powered features like AI Image Cutout, Magic Removal, and Ella AI Writing, your creativity will soar to new heights. Portable and durable, it's ready to dominate your work, your creativity, and your life.

The PHANTOM V2 Series is designed for those who demand the best. It's here to power your hustle, elevate your creativity, and ensure you shine in every moment.

This is the improved to perfection experience that fits into your pocket and helps you lead the pack! Mark your calendar for December 6, 2024, because the PHANTOM V2 Series is ready to change the game.

