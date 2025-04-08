Business News | Telecom Sector Skill Council Signs MoU with KARAM Safety to Launch Specialized Training Programs in Height and Rescue Operations

TSSC and KARAM Safety come together to empower professionals with critical skills for working safely at heights

New Delhi [India], April 8: The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has joined hands with KARAM Safety, a leader in safety solutions and training, to introduce specialized courses aimed at enhancing safety standards and skill development in height and rescue operations. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing this collaboration was signed on May 9, 2024. This partnership seeks to address critical skill gaps in the telecom sector, equipping professionals with the necessary expertise to work safely in high-risk environments. The training programs extend beyond the telecom industry and cater to various sectors requiring specialized skills in height safety and rescue operations.

Speaking about the collaboration, Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales and Marketing, KARAM Safety, stated, "Our partnership with the Telecom Sector Skill Council marks a significant step towards strengthening safety practices in the telecom industry. KARAM Safety has been at the forefront of providing world-class fall protection systems, personal protective equipment (PPE), and fixed-line products, ensuring that professionals working at heights have access to the best safety solutions. By integrating our expertise with TSSC's industry knowledge, we aim to build a strong foundation for safety training that enhances workforce preparedness and reduces risks."

Under this initiative, the Height & Rescue Training (HART) course will provide participants with enhanced safety knowledge, practical fall risk management skills, expertise in handling and maintaining personal protective equipment, and emergency preparedness. This two-day course consists of 15 hours of training, followed by a three-hour practical and written assessment. Participants who complete the course will earn an NCVET-approved certificate with 0.5 educational credit points through Skill India.

The Rope Operations, Tactics, and Rescue (ROTAR) course is designed to develop expertise in rope techniques, hazard identification, and confined space rescues. It focuses on team coordination and communication, safe working practices at heights and confined spaces, and mastery of rope maneuvers such as rigging and ascents/descents. The course spans eight days, including seven days of training and one day for practical and written assessments. Successful participants will receive an NCVET-approved certificate with 2.0 educational credit points issued through Skill India.

The courses will be conducted through classroom and practical training to ensure hands-on learning.

Registration opens on April 5, 2025 for the HART Course, and interested participants can reach out via mobile at +91 7045883557 or email at irata@karam.in. The HART course is scheduled to commence on April 22, 2025, while ROTAR will be available from May 2025. This collaboration reaffirms the commitment of TSSC and KARAM Safety to workforce development, ensuring professionals are well-equipped to meet industry safety standards and operational demands effectively.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3500 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 100 nations. The company has a team of over 4500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety and Midas Safety India, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

