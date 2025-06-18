NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 18: Terra Motors, a Japanese electric vehicle OEM, has appointed its first L5 category dealer in India, marking a milestone in its nationwide expansion plan. The new dealership, M.M. Enterprises, located in Varanasi, will take charge of Terra's L5 sales and service operations in the region, offering the flagship model Kyoro+, a high-speed (L5) electric 3-wheeler designed for urban and semi-urban transport.

This appointment comes in response to the overwhelming interest generated post-launch. Since the official unveiling on May 27, Terra Motors has received over 100 dealership enquiries within just two weeks. Its a signal of the market's readiness for the high-speed auto segment. Terra Motors is now actively onboarding forward-looking dealers, with a specific focus on partners from both existing L3 markets and established L5 territories.

"This is more than just our first dealer appointment - it's the milestone for our aggressive expansion strategy," said Mr. Go Suzuki, Managing Director, Terra Motors India. "We are witnessing a shift in how cities approach clean mobility. With Kyoro+, we aim to lead this transformation by offering a product that is high on performance and accessible through flexible finance options like zero down payment. The appointment in Varanasi reflects the power of the product-market fit and our intent to grow rapidly across Uttar Pradesh."

With many L3 (e-rickshaw) dealers facing regulatory restrictions in key city areas, Terra Motors is encouraging them to transition to the growing L5 segment. The newly appointed dealer, M.M. Enterprises, had been operating in the L3 category with one of the leading OEMs with strong sales volume, but identified the potential in L5 due to evolving local traffic norms limiting CNG and e-rickshaws on main roads. Recognising this shift, he was attracted to Terra's L5 offering. Mukhtar Ansari, proprietor of M.M. Enterprises, shared, "We're excited to partner with Terra Motors and introduce a product that ticks every box - mileage, comfort, price, and most importantly, financing for end customers."

The Kyoro+ is engineered for efficiency and comfort with a range of 200 km, 5-year warranty, and on-road price starts from Rs. 3.65 lakh. Backed by Terra Finance's zero down payment offer, it becomes one of the most compelling choices in the L5 passenger vehicle category.

This announcement is just the amplification of Terra Motors' aggressive dealer network expansion for the L5 segment. We're inviting established L3 dealers to upgrade with us and lead the L5 shift in your city. Be among the first in your region. The company aims to establish a strong footprint across key Indian cities by onboarding dealers with EV OEM background.

Terra Motors Corporation is a leading Japanese manufacturer of electric two- and three-wheelers, founded in April 2010 and headquartered in Tokyo. The company operates production plants in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Japan, serving markets across South and Southeast Asia, including India, Nepal, Taiwan, and Thailand. Since entering India in 2014, Terra Motors has rapidly expanded its presence, establishing over 400 dealers by 2024, and continually increasing its production capacity. Terra Motors also operates Terra Charge, its dedicated EV charging infrastructure division, with the goal of deploying up to 1,000 charging points in India to support the country's growing electric mobility ecosystem. The company remains committed to sustainable mobility and actively supports India's "Make in India" initiative through innovative electric vehicle solutions. For dealership inquiries or to book the electric vehicle, please contact us at ev.auto@terramotors.co.jp or WhatsApp us at +91 91477 52921.

