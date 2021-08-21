Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Terralogic Software Solutions Inc. and Aparavi have partnered to help customers minimize data complexity, and data footprint by 6%-46%, lower cost by 8%-40%, giving customers value-based data effectively mitigating risk management.

Through this partnership with Aparavi's Data Intelligence & Automation, the two organizations will help their clients by providing services that transform and consolidate distributed data on a global scale. Terralogic ensures the framework and remains relevant to business goals and purposes.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Ilaix Moriba Set For Summer Exit After RB Leipzig Interest.

The digital revolution continues to impact the financial industry, Terralogic understands that their networks and security needs have to be securely digital-driven as well. Therefore, Terralogic's security framework enables a single management platform to monitor, manage and oversee solutions across the entire distributed network which is time efficient and less labour-intensive. To maximize benefits and value of their data, businesses are urged to simplify the complexity of data management.

As the official partner with Aparavi, Terralogic will work alongside with Aparavi to deliver exclusive data management and unique resolution to customer demand. Terralogic believes the effective way to stay in compliance is to approach data management in a comprehensive and holistic way. By prioritizing data governance strategy and value-based data, our mission is to help businesses cut down data burden and gain better analytical performance.

Also Read | Elon Musk Shares Picture of Taliban Members Without Face Masks, Asks ‘Do They Even Know About Delta Variant’ (View Post).

"With the growing sophisticated cyber-attacks over the years, it becomes absolutely imperative for organizations to know and protect their Data. Organizations need to have a view of their more critical information residing over Cloud, Data Centers, Email & Endpoints," says Sandeep Vijayaraghavan, Vice President of Cybersecurity & IT Services at Terralogic.

"The Aparavi platform enables Terralogic to offer multiple data services to our customers with deep data intelligence to discover, classify, optimize and exploit distributed data across the enterprise to aid our customers in mitigating data risk, reducing and avoiding cost and ultimately gain competitive advantage by knowing their data," added Vijayaraghavan.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)