Barcelona’s young starlet, Ilaix Moriba, could be on his way out of the club before the transfer window closes after failing to reach an agreement over a contract extension. The 18-year-old made his professional debut for the Catalan club last season, making a total of 18 appearances (La Liga:14, UCL: 1, Copa del Rey: 3) for the club in all competitions. Sergio Aguero Will Not Take Lionel Messi’s Jersey Number at Barcelona.

Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman in a recent interview admitted that it might be impossible for Barcelona to keep hold of the La Masia graduate after the 18-year-old reportedly rejected the renewal offer handed to him by the club.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, German outfit RB Leipzig are interested in signing the prospect and have made contact with Barcelona over a possible transfer. The 18-year-old has impressed in his short professional career and has garnered interest from many European heavyweights.

It is understood that RB Leipzig have spoken with Barcelona’s technical team and negotiations are underway between the two clubs. The Catalan club are expecting to receive a fee of around 15 million euros for the youngster.

Ilaix was one of the bright sparks from Ronald Koeman’s first season in charge of the club and in hopes of renewing the youngster, Barcelona offered him a new contract but were not willing to match the 18-year-old’s wage demands amid the team’s current financial crisis.

The youngster has only one year left on his current contract with Barcelona and after refusing to renew, will be a free agent next season. And the Blaugranas are looking to cash in on the 18-year-old instead of letting him leave for free next summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).