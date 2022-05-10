New Delhi (India), May 10 (ANI/PNN): Prices of all varieties of raw cotton, which is a major raw-material for textiles & clothing products, have increased sharply in the last many months. "The steep increase in the prices of raw cotton is a matter of deep concern for the entire value chain of cotton textiles such as home textiles and fabrics as it makes them uncompetitive in the export markets," said Manoj Patodia, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL).

As a result of the high raw cotton prices production costs for large, medium and small exporters have gone up to such an extent that export orders taken a few months back or earlier could now be executed only at a loss, pointed out Patodia.

Also Read | Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 10 MCU Movies That Trolled Marvel Fans With Their End-Credits Scenes (Watch Videos).

The Chairman, TEXPROCIL urged the Government to intervene in this matter urgently so that prices of raw materials remain stable and exporters of value added segments like home textiles and fabrics can take a long term perspective while negotiating export orders.

www.texprocil.org

Also Read | IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Should Bat in 'Andre Russell Mode', Suggests Ravi Shastri.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)