Bangkok [Thailand], September 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Friday reported 14,555 new COVID-19 cases and 171 more fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new infections, 2,911 cases were detected in the capital city of Bangkok.

The number of the country's total infections has risen to more than 1.44 million while that of death toll climbed to 15,124, according to the CCSA.

It said more than 95 percent of the new deaths recorded were among senior patients aged 60 or above and patients with underlying diseases.

Thailand has been accelerating vaccine roll-out as it gears up for a wider reopening to fully-vaccinated foreign visitors next month, amid the government's efforts to revive the tourism sector and strike a balance between ensuring people's lives and livelihood.

As of Thursday, the country has administered over 43.34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with about 20 percent of its total population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

The country aims to inoculate about 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year. (ANI/Xinhua)

