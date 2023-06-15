ATK

New Delhi [India], June 15: The International Council for Circular Economy hosted a press conference to announce the 2nd edition of Indian Circular Economy Forum (ICEF2023) supported by MEITY & to discuss the outcome of the roundtable at Helsinki on the 'Role of the global South in enabling a global circular transition'. The India Circular Economy Forum ICEF2023, a two-day program, will kick start from 29 June'23, at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. ICEF2023 is a flagship event of the International Council for Circular Economy which will see some high-profile speakers like B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant and professionals from Asian Development Bank, IFC, SITRA, WBCSD, World Bank, 2Impact, Coca-Cola and many more.

The annual India Circular Economy Forum (ICEF) presents India's leading circular economy solutions with business leaders, policymakers and experts participating from India and around the world. This year's theme of the forum is "Transitioning from throwaway culture". Circular economic approaches can help businesses seize new opportunities and gain a competitive advantage, as well as contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"ICEF is an opportunity to identify, showcase, and celebrate circular initiatives across India in different focus sectors. The forum features a futuristic approach for stakeholders to build and scale a circular economy by providing a platform to share insights, network, and learn from other circular economy practitioners. It inspires leaders to develop strategies that would help them create pro-planet people".

International organizations like GGGI, 2Impact, Netherlands, TUV Rheinland, SITRA, ACEN, WBCSD have already committed to ICEF2023. GIZ, Aditya Birla, Saint Gobain, Microsoft, JSW Cement, Godrej and Boyce, Bisleri, Bosch, TERI, Recykal, Recity, Coca-Cola, Ola, IPI would be representing at ICEF2023.

Ravinder Dahiya, Co-Founder and Executive Director, International Council for Circular Economy also announced the second edition of Awards in Circular Economy (ACE). This award is open to all organizations taking a 'circular economy' approach to overall organizational, site or project specific resources. The winning entry of this circular economy award will consider all aspects of not only waste reduction and recycling but will take a holistic approach to 'The 5 R's', which are relevant - Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle and will include supply chain integration and collaborative working.

Shalini Goyal Bhalla, Managing Director, International Council for Circular Economy said "This year ICEF2023 is going to introduce the Accelerator sessions and studios for the first time in India. Studios are action-oriented sessions taken by the pioneers, with relevant stakeholders that will enable ideas, best practices, knowledge and action needed for a circular transition. Lead organizations can host studios on technological interventions, policy regulations, entrepreneurial journeys, the latest research and innovation that enable a circular economy transition from different angles. Accelerator sessions are knowledge-driven sessions taken by partner organizations. These sessions impart knowledge that is important for integrating circularity in the product and system design phases. ICEF2023 would host sessions on Circular Design, Materiality, Circular Cities, LCA, and Circularity assessments."

ICCE recently hosted a roundtable at WCEF2023. It was held on May 31st in Helsinki, Finland and the topic of discussion was "Role of the Global South in Enabling a Global Circular Transition". The roundtable was coordinated by the council. The roundtable was the first of its kind of initiative that was led by the South to support the global circular transition. The roundtable was attended by 44 key global leaders in Circular Economy. Discussions highlighted the unique combination of traditional knowledge and the latest technology that is helping the global south to make a significant transition to becoming circular.

Bhalla chaired the roundtable with Chris Whyte of ACEN and Petar Ostojic of CIEC. Ms Shalini highlighted the importance of collective action and collaboration towards inclusionary pathways to 'net neutrality'. "Efforts rooted in and trimmed for the needs of Global South nations are urgent, if we aim to create a truly equitable and inclusive community for a global circular transition", said Bhalla.

The roundtable saw active participation from leaders across the globe in discussions and worked on modelling a futuristic approach to a global circular roadmap and approach to 2050. A cooperation document between 7 organizations was signed. The collaboration will contribute to increased value creation in local and regional business and industry by providing knowledge and expertise on the circular economy and assistance in implementing new solutions on both a pilot scale and an industrial scale. The parties see that the activities can be complementary and will help to strengthen the interactions between the environments.

At the global level, cooperation would help bridge the Global South and the Global North, breaking cultural and lifestyle barriers through solutions and best practice of mapping circular policies, economic incentives and business models. It also proposes joint planning with North and South partners for a global dialogue.

Shalini Goyal Bhalla, Managing Director International Council for Circular Economy said "Almost half of global manufacturing exports originated from the global south. Whereas the material footprint of high-income countries is 13 times the level of low-income countries. The startling difference between the production and consumption patterns needs to be considered while planning strategies and roadmaps for transitioning to circular economies. The roundtable would discuss how traditional practices along with digitisation, technology and innovation have helped the Global South to leapfrog in overcoming the linear models."

