Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: Avestagenome Project® International Pvt. Ltd., a trailblazer in genomics and preventive health innovation, has entered into a landmark research collaboration with the 'Longevity India' Initiative of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), India's premier scientific research institution. This partnership marks a significant milestone in understanding the biological foundations of aging and developing solutions to extend healthy life spans through precision healthcare.

A Vision Rooted in Science and Service

The collaboration reflects the long-term vision of Dr. Villoo Morawala-Patell, Founder and CMD of Avesthagen Limited & The Avestagenome Project®, who has passionately championed the role of science in serving society. Dr. Morawala-Patell has long believed that decoding the genetic heritage of the Zoroastrian-Parsi community could provide unprecedented insights into human longevity and disease prevention. Through The Avestagenome Project®, she has built a platform that integrates genomics, systems biology and translational medicine to uncover the molecular drivers of aging and chronic diseases. This agreement with Longevity India, IISc moves that vision from possibility to action--combining data, scientific rigor and innovation to bring the future of healthcare closer to the present.

Longevity India, under the leadership of its Convenor Prof. Deepak Saini, has been at the forefront of deep diving into and understanding the pathways involved in aging and longevity. Now, through a strategic partnership with The Avestagenome Project®, they will collaborate on pioneering R&D efforts to identify and validate novel biomarkers as well as to develop new therapeutic approaches for age-related diseases. Drawing upon Longevity India's scientific leadership and The Avestagenome Project®'s rich Biobank and multi-omics expertise, the two organizations will jointly design and execute research initiatives. These efforts will leverage advanced genomic, lipidomic and epigenetic profiling to uncover the mechanisms underlying healthy aging and translate these discoveries into population-specific diagnostics, AI-enabled risk models, and innovative therapies tailored to extend healthy lifespans.

A Strategic Academic-Industry Collaboration

Avesthagen brings to the partnership its globally recognized The Avestagenome Project®, which includes a robust, deeply annotated Biobank and multi-omics datasets derived from the genetically distinct Zoroastrian-Parsi population. Longevity India, IISc brings its unparalleled scientific expertise, advanced laboratory infrastructure and collaborative research environment. Together, the institutions will design and execute joint research projects, seek funding through national and international grants and translate scientific discoveries into clinically meaningful outcomes.

Project 1: Uncovering Cardiovascular Risk Through Genomic and Lipidomic Integration

The first project under this collaboration focuses on cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of death globally. Researchers will study cholesterol and its oxidized derivatives--known as oxysterols--in individuals with and without cardiovascular disease from the Parsi community. These biomarkers will be analyzed alongside whole genome sequencing data to uncover genetic variants associated with elevated cardiovascular risk. By integrating lipidomic and genomic data, the project aims to identify early warning signs and population-specific risk factors that could lead to the development of personalized screening and prevention strategies.

Project 2: Tackling Cellular Aging Through Mitochondrial Research and Natural Compounds

The second collaborative project aims to understand how cellular aging is linked to mitochondrial dysfunction--declining energy production and increasing stress within cells. Using proprietary plant-based natural compound libraries developed by Avesthagen, researchers at Longevity India, IISc will screen for compounds that can restore mitochondrial function and enhance cellular resilience. The project will also apply advanced epigenetic profiling techniques to study how aging affects gene regulation and stress responses. The outcomes are expected to lay the foundation for developing novel therapies for age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, diabetes and other degenerative conditions.

Building a New Model for Translational Health Research

This partnership represents a powerful convergence of academic excellence and translational intent. Longevity India, IISc contributes foundational research experience, interdisciplinary teams and access to cutting-edge technology. The Avestagenome Project® offers a rare population Biobank, proprietary data and a roadmap for converting insights into tangible products and services. Together, the collaboration demonstrates how academia and industry can work in concert to deliver real-world impact.

Delivering on the Promise of Precision Health

The expected outcomes of this partnership include the discovery of novel disease biomarkers, development of population-specific diagnostics, creation of AI-enabled risk models and training of next-generation scientists. Peer-reviewed publications, intellectual property generation and pilot projects for commercial diagnostics and therapeutics are also anticipated.

Leader's Perspective

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Longevity India, IISc in decoding the molecular blueprint of healthy aging," said Dr. Villoo Morawala-Patell. "This partnership reflects the heart of our mission--to turn the power of genomics and systems biology into solutions that improve lives. It is my vision to see science not just as discovery, but as delivery--delivering better health, longer life and affordable care for all. I am proud to be associated with Prof. Deepak Saini, IISc and the Longevity India Project."

"Through this partnership, we have a unique opportunity to compare the genetic landscape of India's diverse population with the remarkable Zoroastrian-Parsi genome. By leveraging complementary expertise and resources, we aim to reveal how distinct genetic backgrounds influence healthy aging--and use these insights to create tailored strategies for longevity and disease prevention that benefit all communities," said Prof. Deepak Saini.

Looking Forward

This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term journey, one that places Indian science and innovation at the forefront of the global movement toward precision health. As this collaboration deepens, it will become a model for how data-driven research, ethical innovation and inclusive public health can together shape a healthier, longer-living future for all.

