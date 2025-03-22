BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 22: The Body Shop India has successfully concluded its E-tricycle donation drive in partnership with Plastics For Change (PFC), the world's largest source of fairly traded verified recycled plastic. Launched in the last quarter of 2024, as part of the brand's festive campaign-Spark A Change 2.0-the initiative aimed to support waste collectors and their families by providing them with essential resources for economic empowerment and dignified work opportunities. With strong consumer support, funds equivalent to 18 E-tricycles were raised as of 22nd March 2025, which also marks Earth Hour Day--a global movement advocating for climate action. Missions such as these are closely aligned with The Body Shop's core values of sustainability, environmental responsibility, and empowering communities for positive change.

For over five years, The Body Shop and Plastics For Change have worked together to drive systemic change in plastic waste management. This partnership has prevented thousands of metric tons of plastic waste from polluting landfills and oceans while securing sustainable livelihoods for frontline waste collectors and their families. Some of the key milestones of this collaboration include:

* Launched Project N.A.R.I. (Nutrition - Ability - Retraining - Inclusion) to empower female waste pickers, addressing gender inequity, caste oppression, and the economic and health risks they face, particularly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Collected 2,330 metric tons of plastic through The Body Shop's ethical sourcing initiatives, ensuring waste is reintegrated into the supply chain.Reduced an estimated 4,403,700 kg of CO2 emissions, reinforcing a commitment to climate action.

* Directly benefited 1,753 community members by providing fair wages, better working conditions, and access to essential social services.

These numbers only tell part of the story. Behind each statistic is a human narrative of resilience, empowerment, and dignity restored. Waste collectors, often among the most marginalized members of society, have found a renewed sense of purpose through this initiative. Their contributions are no longer invisible, and they are recognized as essential players in the fight against plastic pollution and climate change.

Speaking on the success of the powerful donation drive that promises to change the lives of the beneficiaries, Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop - Asia South, said, "Our partnership with Plastics For Change is a testament that business can be a force for good. As part of our Spark A Change 2.0 initiative, this Donation Drive has enabled us to create a real impact by reducing plastic waste and supporting waste collectors who are at the heart of the circular economy. As we celebrate over five years of positive environmental and social change, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of ethical sourcing and waste reduction. Every choice we make today shapes the future of our planet and the communities that sustain it."

"Every bottle, every purchase, every effort counts. Our partnership with The Body Shop has created ripples of change, ensuring that plastic waste is seen as a resource rather than a burden. The impact has been tangible, not just in numbers but in the lives that have been transformed." said Shifrah Jacobs, Chief Impact Officer, Plastics For Change.

As Donation Drive concludes, the mission does not end here. The Body Shop and Plastics For Change remain committed to advancing sustainable practices and championing those at the forefront of waste management. This partnership has laid the foundation for continued progress, proving that collective action, whether in the form of a donation, a sustainable purchase, or a conscious lifestyle choice, has the power to create lasting change.

