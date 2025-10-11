VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: The Collective Pop's Festive Edit successfully brought together India's brightest fashion talent and tastemakers for two days of inspiration, collaboration and commerce at the Ralph Lauren Hall, NIF Global, Andheri West.

Conceptualised and produced by Milestone Ventures under the leadership of Vivek Gautam, the Festive Edit was designed as a high-impact networking and style showcase that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship and purposeful partnerships. The event -- supported by NiF Centre Head Mamta Gautam -- ran from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM and offered attendees a full-sensory experience of festive fashion, music, conversations and curated brand activations.

Event highlights

* Exclusive designer showcases unveiling trend-forward festive collections.* A thought-leadership seminar featuring Chirag Aggarwal, moderated by creative director Sagar Kadrekar.* Curated brand campaigns spotlighting both emerging and established labels.* An intimate meet-and-greet evening that provided organic networking opportunities for designers, buyers, stylists and influencers.

Creative and marketing leadershipThe Festive Edit's immersive programming was led in marketing by Anushka Arjun and guided creatively by Sagar Kadrekar, with Srishti Shukla and Kripa Shukla supporting creative direction.

Featured designers and brands

1. Tina Bindra -- SASSYKAUR (Instagram: @sassykaur13)2. Parul Khanna -- Studio6 Jewels (Instagram: @studio6jewels)3. Monica Shah -- MONICA SHAH (Instagram: @monicas_design_studio)4. Mrunal Mistry -- MRUNAL MISTRY (Instagram: @mrunalmistry)5. Aanchal Mahajan -- Gifting Joy (Instagram: @gifting_joy)6. Sukanya Naik -- SUKANYYA (Instagram: @sukanyya_the_label)

Partners and supportersThe Collective Pop extends its gratitude to its partners and sponsors for their invaluable support:

* Event partner: Milestone Ventures* Venue partner: NIF Andheri (Ralph Lauren Hall)* Celebration partner: Frizzano* Decor partner: The Event Cp* Fragrance partner: Florencia Paris* Media partner: Entity One

Collaborations and mentorshipIn a special collaboration, The Collective Pop partnered with the Miss Maharashtra Pageant to provide grooming and mentorship to participating models. Former Miss India Pia Roy joined as mentor, adding a powerful layer of talent development to the event.

Influencer participationThe Festive Edit saw strong participation from influencers and content creators, including: Anant Agrawal, Samira Furkan, Sihani Mendosa, Kajal Kothari, Ranjit Rodriques, Akshi Gala and Roopam Lakhanpal.

Statement from the host"We designed The Collective Pop Festive Edit to be more than a marketplace -- it's a platform where creativity meets opportunity," said Vivek Gautam, Founder, Milestone Ventures. "The fashion industry is constantly evolving: tastes shift, technologies change and new voices rise. Events like this allow us to respond nimbly to those changes, foster meaningful collaborations and celebrate the talent that defines our community. I'm proud of what we've created and excited for the partnerships and stories that will grow from it."

About The Collective PopThe Collective Pop is a curated fashion and lifestyle platform that brings together designers, brands, stylists, influencers and buyers to collaborate, create and showcase. Focused on curated experiences and purposeful networking, The Collective Pop aims to build lasting relationships that translate into impactful brand stories and commercial opportunities.

