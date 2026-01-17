PNN

New Delhi [India], January 17: In a dazzling celebration of innovation, intellect, and enterprise, CGC University, Mohali proudly hosted Bharat AI: Driving Inclusive, Responsible & Impact-Led Artificial Intelligence, the official pre-summit of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, on the auspicious occasion of National Startup Day. Sanctioned and recognized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), this landmark event reinforced the University's position as a beacon of technological advancement, visionary thinking, and research excellence.

Also Read | Golden Temple Controversy: Muslim Youth Issues Apology After Video of Him Rinsing Mouth at Sri Harmandir Sahib’s Amrit Sarovar Goes Viral.

The summit unfolded through a thoughtfully curated mix of a Keynote Address, Panel Discussion, Fireside Chat, and an Interactive Workshop, all anchored in the themes of governance, ethics, and real-world AI implementation. Together, these sessions ignited rich, forward-looking dialogues on bridging the gap between AI policy and practice, while emphasising the imperatives of trust, transparency, and meaningful societal impact.

The gathering commenced under the distinguished presence of Mr. Amit Kataria, COO & Co-Founder, SARAS AI, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The sessions featured a constellation of trailblazers, innovators, and thought leaders, each bringing a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence:

Also Read | 'Beautiful Girls Can Distract Man and Rape Can Happen': Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya Sparks Row After Derogatory Remarks on Rape, BJP Demands His Expulsion (Watch Video).

* Mr. Tarun Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Cyber Splunk

* Mr. Suraj Kumar, CEO, Qyula Narratives Inc.

* Ms. Tandeep Sangra, Founder, She Innovates AI

* Mr. Bipanjeet Singh, Founder & Director, Digiwah Technosys LLP

* Mr. Jigarjit Singh, Managing Director & Founder, JW Infotech

* Ms. Neha Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Northern Region Science & Technology Cluster, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India

* Mr. Anil Channa, CTO, Softwiz Infotech

* Mr. Tanvir Singh, Senior Manager, Spoken Tutorial, IIT Bombay

Adding a global dimension, Ms. Maya Sherman, Head of Technology & Innovation, Embassy of Israel in India, joined virtually to share international insights, futuristic trends, and cross-border collaborations, weaving a rich tapestry of ideas that bridged innovation with global best practices.

A defining highlight of the event was the AI Project Showcase, where students and researchers from CGC University unveiled AI-powered solutions and functional prototypes spanning diverse domains, including healthcare, cybersecurity, smart systems, education, sustainability, and enterprise automation. The showcase stood as a testament to the University's emphasis on applied research, innovation-driven learning, and industry-aligned problem solving, earning widespread appreciation from industry experts and attending delegates for its depth, relevance, and real-world impact.

Echoing this vision, Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Honourable Managing Director, remarked:

"Bharat AI reflects CGC University's commitment to building a future-ready ecosystem where technology, ethics, and impact converge. By empowering our students, researchers, and innovators to work on responsible AI solutions, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India's national AI mission and global technology leadership."

Dr. Ati Priye, CEO, Incubation and Startups at CGC University, added:

"Hosting Bharat AI as an Official Pre-Summit Event of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is a proud milestone. The participation of industry leaders, global representatives, and our own student innovators demonstrates the power of collaboration in shaping responsible and inclusive AI for the future."

Key insights and outcomes emerging from Bharat AI will be formally shared with IndiaAI, contributing meaningfully to the wider discourse of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 19-20 February 2026. These deliberations will help inform national conversations on the future direction of Artificial Intelligence in India, reinforcing the summit's vision of responsible, inclusive, and impact-driven AI adoption.

The resounding success of Bharat AI cements CGC University, Mohali as a hub of research, technological exploration, and entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a generation of thinkers and doers who are equipped to shape the future of Artificial Intelligence in India and beyond. By seamlessly blending innovation, responsibility, and societal impact, the University continues to lead the way in cultivating a culture of inquiry, creativity, and transformative action.

Web: https://www.cgcuniversity.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)