New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/PNN): The Dynamix Group is set to launch 3 new projects in Mumbai in 2022, in Sahar, Goregaon and Malad, expecting to spend over INR 1050 crs over the course of the development of these projects, which would be developed over the next 3-4 years. The FY21-22 brought on a lot of sales, as the people started moving back to the cities for work and education.

The Dynamix group in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Goa, they accomplished sales worth Rs 330.6 crs in FY20-21 (despite losing the first 2 quarters to the lockdown). In FY21-22, their sales numbers more than doubled (an increase of 129 per cent), to Rs 756.4 crs across diverse projects and joint ventures.

As a company, the Dynamix Group has always been focused on well-designed and thoughtful residential and commercial developments, and they reinforced this commitment through their launches immediately post the first wave of the pandemic, and till date. Their performance reflected a strong acceptance of their product and thesis.

The projects combined contributed to sales worth INR 756 crs for the financial year 2021-22. Thus far the Dynamix Group has delivered over 30 million sq. ft. of real estate to date and are currently developing projects spread over 3.5 million sq. ft. in Mumbai, Thane and Goa.With multiple upcoming projects which will add great value to the real estate market over the course of the next year. These projects are situated in Goregaon, Malad and Sahar respectively and aggregate to almost 1.1 million sq. ft. of development.

Speaking on the developments, Jay Goenka, Director, Dynamix Group said "We are very excited about our sales growth in FY 21-22 and our upcoming project launches. We believe that our keen focus on building spaces that deliver functionality, convenience, and quality lifestyles will stand us in good stead for them. These planned launches continue to be the realization of our strategy to grow through the development of high quality, yet affordable homes and commercial spaces across Mumbai."

This will be funded by a combination of equity, debt and subsequently sales receipts once the projects are launched. In addition to this the group will continue investing in maturing its land holdings to continue building its pipeline for launch and further sales for the subsequent financial years.

Through these upcoming projects the Dynamix Group hopes to continue to cater to the seeker of high quality homes and spaces.

The Dynamix Group is renowned for its thoughtful and well-designed residential and commercial developments in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Group's residential developments of Gokuldham and Yashodham in Goregaon East alleviated the acute shortage of affordable housing faced by the middle and lower income groups in the suburban areas of Mumbai. This served as a springboard for further projects in the suburbs, in areas such as Vasant Vihar in Thane West, Shristiin Mira Road, Upvan Complex in Upper Govind Nagar, Gokuldham in Goregaon East, and Panchsheel Enclave in Kandivali West, toname a few. Dynamix Groupbrings a 50 year legacy of high quality development with over 30 million sq. feet delivered to over 30,000 happy families.

