New Delhi [India], February 22: The book mentions, having a mentor is crucial; they provide guidance and serve as a sounding board.

Every reality begins with a thought, and self-talk can boost the confidence needed to make decisions.

Confidence in decision-making is key, and having a mentor or a support system is invaluable.

Shyness holds you back--be shameless in conversations. Historically, mythological characters like Eklavya and Dronacharya echo the importance of learning from those you admire. Consciously identify and follow people who inspire you--your modern-day Dronacharyas.

The key is being well-informed and well-qualified in the chosen sector, constantly learning and adapting. Engage in surprise management--be prepared for the unexpected and have alternative plans.

A well-prepared entrepreneur is not easily surprised; they navigate challenges with resilience and find alternative paths to success.

Agnelorajesh has also made a podcast of the book and the three episodes series is hosted on the YouTube channel " Agnelorajesh INSPIRING CONVERSATIONS ".

Agnelorajesh Athaide is a self-made social entrepreneur, angel investor, educationist, and motivational speaker, emerging as a first-generation leader. As the chairman of the Global St. Angelo's Group of Companies, his primary objective is to invest and develop businesses with significant growth potential.

The Entrepreneur's Compass: Navigating Your Way to Success, is a book for budding entrepreneurs, successful entrepreneurs as well as for entrepreneurs who want to pass on the baton to the next generation.

