Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): Fountainhead Global School & Junior College (FHJC), founded by Meghna Musunuri, one of the world's top fifty teachers and recipient of the 'Pride of Telangana' award, has announced the opening of admissions for several intermediate courses for the academic year 2022-23.

FountainHead Junior College, a pioneer in imparting the best academic curriculum with futuristic technologies, balancing students' socio-emotional learnings, and enhancing all nine multiple intelligences with cutting-edge infrastructure, provides an optimal, safe learning environment to encourage students to become independent. The college provides a wide choice of programmes to pique students' interests and meet their needs while challenging their intellect. The curriculum fosters artistic, physical, and interpersonal growth while also developing higher-order thinking skills, a variety of content areas, literacy, technology, and computational and theoretical processes.

Fountain Head Junior College offers a gamut of courses on its campus; Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (MPC) offers IIT Mains/Advance, JEE, BITSAT, NATA examinations EAMCET Foundation Courses and Shadowing professions in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Architecture, and Design and secure admissions for the students into their dream university. Here, the students are encouraged with insights into futuristic technologies to enrich their exposure to the ever-changing world.

Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (BiPC) offering courses in NEET, TS PGECT and Foundation courses and Shadowing professionals in Medicine, Biotechnology, Pharmacy, Agricultural, and Fisheries. The students get insights into highly respected professional careers such as the traditional medical courses like MBBS and BDS or alternate medical courses. The diverse curriculum of this stream offers a plethora of career opportunities to explore after standard 12th. Along with BiPC, students become part of the workshops and shadowing professionals to understand various professional requirements.

Mathematics, Economics, and Commerce (MEC) for preparing students for various entrance exams like NATA, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), Law School Admission Test (LSAT), UGAT, CPT (Common Proficiency Test) and Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET). Foundation courses and shadowing professionals in Design, BBA, BBM, and CA foundation.

Civics, Economics and Commerce (CEC) offers students to prepare for CEED, UCEED, SEED and other related entrance exams and Foundation Courses in Design, Kaw, BBA, BBM, CA Foundation. Along with Civics, Economics and Commerce, students become part of workshops and beyond classroom activities provoking their curiosity along with coaching for Design with a specific focus on Creative ability.

The campus is dotted with special areas where students are enabled to be their most dynamic. The campus boasts of futuristic technology lab, large playground, VR/AR labs, Design club, Space Technology Lab, Happiness Clinic, Dance and Music, Life Skills workshops, Edu Trips and Tours, Literary Club, CCTV Enabled Safe CampusThe FHJC also offers a Civil Service Foundation course where students are given training in public speaking, group discussion, leadership activities, and interview skills. The course introduces young civil servants to the avenues of governance and serves as a launching pad for inter-service camaraderie.

Meghana Musunuri, founder and chairman of FHJC, who played a major role in requesting Google for creating a platform for education in 2012 said, "Transforming education for human flourishing is our motto and mission". "Being a career coach, our mission is to guide students to build a growth portfolio which displays their qualities and talents to get them placed in the top universities worldwide"

Meghana has many awards and recognitions in the national and international world of education. She is the first teacher from Telangana to be chosen as the 50 finalists for Global Teacher Prize in 2021 by Varkey Foundation. SUNFO Global Federation of Sri Lanka awarded her with SUNFO Ayuboowan, a Nobel honorary title of Sustainable Development Global Accelerator at the Sustainable Development Decade Summit 2021. She is conferred the title "Pride of Telangana, 2021" by Round Table India. Students can apply for Admissions at www.fhgs.in or contact : 8008885254

