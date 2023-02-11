Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based The Lip Balm Company launches special edition Cupid Box to celebrate Valentine's Day. Launching on this special day is the unique Cupid Box, a limited edition, assorted collection of the best lip balms from The Lip Balm Company.

Love is an everyday emotion, yet it still feels right to celebrate this emotion in a special way, and on the perfect day - Valentine's Day. While Valentine's day began as a celebration of love, the concept has gone beyond celebration to include any form of expression.

"The box available in 3 variants is the perfect gifting option for this special V-Day. Available in red, the box comes in the shape of a heart and inside the heart shaped box are 4 top rated lip balms, which are plant based and planet loving too," said Irene Janet A, Chief Coordinator, E-Commerce Execution.

"Cupid boxes under For Him, For Her, and For Us are available for customization with the names of the couple or with just a message that you want to send to your favourite person," she added.

All one needs to do, is to order this special box online at www.thelipbalmco.in and the customer support team will connect for details related to the customization and ship it immediately right after!

The Cupid Box retails at Rs. 1999 and comes with a red, heart shaped keepsake box and 4 high quality lip balms from The Lip Balm Company.

