Hong Kong, June 20: The Peninsula, whose portfolio of impeccably luxurious worldwide properties has drawn discerning travellers for nearly a century, is thrilled to announce that its stunning new hotel, The Peninsula London, is now accepting reservations for stays from 12 September 2023.

The newly-built hotel, designed and appointed to embody the finest British craftsmanship, and situated at one of the city's grandest junctures - where Hyde Park Corner meets Wellington Arch - is also extending an exclusive stay offer for its first guests. For a limited time, visitors who reserve one of The Peninsula London's lavishly appointed rooms or suites can also enjoy special privileges, including an exclusive opening offer of £1300 including daily breakfast for two; Peninsula Time, offering flexible check-in and check-out times, use of a House car; and complimentary airport pick-up for all suite reservations.

"We are delighted to launch The Peninsula London, which is the culmination of decades of looking for the most exceptional location in London. We believe that the investment we have made into this project, the dedication of our people and the project teams we have worked with, and the quality and the attention to detail that we have strived for, will make this a unique hotel that we believe will stand out not only in London but globally, and will be one of the most important hotels in our group for generations to come," said Clement Kwok, Managing Director and CEO of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, owner and operator of The Peninsula. "It is always an important ingredient of The Peninsula that the hotel has been designed and planned not only to service international guests but that it will also become an integral part of the local community. We are very excited to welcome local residents and international visitors to experience this exceptional property and to enjoy The Peninsula's sophisticated hospitality and service in one of the world's most dynamic cities."

London's Finest Address

With architecture conceived to gracefully harmonise with the heritage buildings of Belgravia, The Peninsula London also embodies a sleek, spacious aesthetic that floods its exquisite, Peter Marino-designed interiors with natural light. The hotel, along with 25 opulent luxury residences, centres around an expansive, off-street courtyard, landscaped in the style of a classic English garden with cascading ivy, wisteria vines, and 120-year-old Japanese maples allowing for a graceful and easy off-street arrival along with valet parking and underground garage. Many of the city's most iconic attractions, including Buckingham Palace, The Royal Parks, The Palace of Westminster, Harrods and the boutiques of Bond Street are less than a 15-minute-walk away - though guests can also opt for transport in one of the hotel's luxury chauffeured cars.

Exquisite Accommodations and Event Venues

The Peninsula London's 190, understatedly luxurious guest rooms (from 51 - 59-sq-m/549 - 635-sq-ft) and suites feature bespoke furnishings, textiles, and artworks that evoke the feel of chic private residences. All include mahogany-panelled dressing rooms, exquisite bathrooms of honey onyx, and customised fittings crafted by renowned British artisans; many have floor-to ceiling-windows with unparalleled views over Wellington Arch and historic Belgravia.

Equally impressive are the hotel's numerous special-event venues opening later this year, which include the sweeping pillarless St. George Ballroom (with back-of-house elevators large enough for motorcars), and other gathering spaces ranging from capacious and configurable conference rooms to an intimate private cinema. All are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and the attentive service of the hotel's special-event staff.

Premier Cuisine, Wellness, and Shopping

World-class dining and drinks can be enjoyed at The Peninsula London's stylishly refined restaurants, bars, and lounges. The hotel's signature rooftop restaurant, Brooklands, offers Modern British cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Director Claude Bosi, as well as top-flight libations, a tasting lounge and cigar storage helmed by Manu Harit, certified "Master of Havana Cigars," in a collection of spaces inspired by classic British aviation and motorsport. At Canton Blue and its adjacent bar, Little Blue, innovative Chinese cuisine, cocktails, teas, and exotic decor celebrate the spice-trade union of Asian and British cultures. And at The Lobby, traditional Peninsula Afternoon Tea and globally inspired fare are served beneath soaring ceilings, and often accompanied by live music. A more casual offering, including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, and sweets, is available throughout the day at The Peninsula Boutique and Cafe.

A diverse array of relaxation and well-being choices are available to guests later this year at The Peninsula London - including an extensive menu of mind-body therapies at the hotel's Spa and Wellness Centre, exercise classes and workshops offered at the fully equipped modern fitness centre, and swimming in a dramatically lit 25-m indoor swimming pool. A dedicated digital Wellness Portal also provides guests with in-room, round-the-clock access to wellness programming.

For guests who enjoy high-end shopping, the hotel's ground-floor retail arcade entices with nine luxury boutiques such as Asprey London, DMR - David M Robinson Jewellery and Watches, Mouawad, Moussaieff Diamond and a floral shop. Also, The Peninsula London will be home to Topaz Detailing, one of the world's most exclusive detailing and paint protection film specialist for supercars, offering their first location in Central London.

"Best of British" Craftsmanship

The Peninsula London's superbly curated and quintessentially British aesthetic is the result of exclusive collaborations with some of the country's most acclaimed artists and creators. The design elements and amenities custom-crafted by these creative partners - including fashion designer Jenny Packham, perfumier Timothy Han, and more than 40 artists from The Royal Drawing School - grace all the hotel's public spaces, as well as its guest accommodations.

Peerless Guest Amenities and Services

As with all Peninsula properties, The Peninsula London offers guests the superb comfort and flawless attention to detail that are synonymous with the brand. Whether via in-room amenities and technology; inspiring, destination-specific arts programmes and cultural experiences; or global proprietary services like Peninsula Time (fully flexible check-in and check-out) and PenChat (access to a 24-hour digital concierge), the hotel exemplifies The Peninsula's enduring commitment to its guests and larger community.

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (00045), HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula Bangkok and The Peninsula Manila. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and 21 avenue Kleber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

