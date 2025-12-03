The Prestige Masters Series by Table Space finale for 2025 took place at the Prestige Golfshire Club last Saturday

New Delhi [India], December 3: The tournament culminated in 840 golfers from across the globe playing for ten spots each month from May to October to secure a position in the year end finale fought out between the 60 qualifiers.

340 guests were entertained post the golf tournament this year with entertainment and a fantastic food and beverage offering.

This year's finale saw the Golfshire layout bare its teeth and the scoring was surprisingly low. Local knowledge was paramount and as such it was not surprising to see two members of the Golfshire Club finish first and second.

The eventual winner with 39 points was four time Club Champion at Golfshire, Mr David D'Souza who had just come off a win on the AVT Tour in Mumbai two weeks earlier. D'Souza won a trip to Spain with four rounds of golf at some of Spain's finest golf courses as well as first class accommodation.

Finishing runner up with 34 points was Abhilash Nair who took home a trip to Dubai to play golf at the Al Hamra golf course for two days with accommodation on site.

In third place was Anantha Sridhar Reddy with 33 points, who took home an array of Bose Home Sound Systems units.

The Prestige Masters Series was formed eleven years ago by Mr Faiz Rezwan from the Prestige Group and is one of India's biggest open amateur events attracting golfers from as far and wide as the USA, Europe, Korea and Australia.

In 2026 the event will begin in May and go through to November.

