New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Sadhana app is inviting people to offer 10,000 prayers to Lord Shiva at the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. The app has set up a special hotline to take the prayers directly to Shiva.

"Our founder, Om Swamiji once wrote about the pin-prick effect on his blog and that is what we are trying to create this Shivratri," explains, Priyanka Anand, CEO, the Vedic Sadhana Foundation.

The law of attraction is based on seeking the attention of the universal body. Just like a tiny puncture by a needle in one's body is enough to divert attention, people need to come together to create the same effect for the Universe to look their way.

"By raising these prayers and loving messages to Lord Shiva we are trying to send out the message of gratitude. To thank the divine for their grace and care and in return we hope to receive more of this grace in our lives and those around us, as the Universe always gives back multi-fold," quips, Priyanka.

The app has set up a special portal here where they are inviting people to leave messages in the ear of Nandi, Shiva's ever-devoted and foremost disciple who is always in a meditative state and therefore always connected to his lord. Those who have already downloaded the app will be able to see Nandi on the app as well, especially there to collect prayers from Lord Shiva's devotees.

Plus, on the beautiful platform of the Sadhana App, the Vedic Sadhana Foundation is preparing for the grand celebration of Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva's magnificent wedding on Maha Shivratri. Everyone is invited to the spectacular celebration of the celestial wedding. To celebrate this divine union, the app has been holding '11 Days of Love' from February 9th to February 18th.

Users are notified twice a day, with spiritual offerings and pre-wedding ceremonies leading up to the big day. The Kailasha is already adorned, and participants are encouraged to perform rituals in honour of Maa Parvati in the evening in Kadamba Van and to Lord Shiva in the morning in the Kailasha.

Moreover, on the evening of Shivratri, Sadhana App users are invited to begin an 11-day Maha Mrityunjaya Sadhana. This is the recommended minimum time for the Sadhana, however, users are free to continue for as long as they like.

Sadhana as a spiritual activity assists the practitioners in realising their full potential and achieving self-realization. The Parvati and Shiva narrative exemplifies the transformational power of spiritual practice and dedication. Parvati set off on a voyage of extreme spiritual austerities and penance to prove her devotion to the distant ascetic, inspired by her everlasting love for Shiva. On this path of extreme sadhana, meditation (dhyan) and devotion, she ultimately became one with her divine.

Maha Shivratri reminds everyone that by commitment and discipline, one can transform oneself and achieve a connection with the divine. In these modern times, Sadhana App is the go-to place for spiritual transformation through Sadhana.

The Sadhana App, a digital platform for Vedic worship took the country by storm when it had as many as One lakh plus users sign up for the app, within the first few weeks of its launch.

The Sadhana app is a product by the Vedic Sadhana Foundation (VSF), a not-for-profit outfit. A technological marvel, the app has seen exponential growth in its user base across age groups and nationalities, with thousands of daily sign-ups worldwide.

The ancient Vedic way of life has gone mainstream in the 21st century with digital worship. Now spirituality too, is a mere click away. Founded on Vedic teachings, the Sadhana app is a stunning virtual world set in the mystical land of Siddhashrama, hidden deep in the Himalayas. The Sadhana app has brought to life this sacred place mentioned in many scriptures, where some of the greatest sages and rishis, invoked such deities of the Hindu pantheon as Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Mother Goddess with the most sublime Vedic rituals.

An innovative brainchild of monk and Internationally acclaimed author Om Swami, this app is based on more than three decades of his own Sadhana experience, extensive knowledge of Vedic scriptures and technology.

Priyanka Anand, holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Technology, Sydney and a Bachelor in Medical Science from Western Sydney University. She has over 10 years of experience working as an executive leader on large-scale Strategic programs across the Education, Government, Non-profits and Financial services sectors.

Born in a Hindu family and migrated to Australia at the young age of 14 from India, Priyanka felt lost, uprooted from her culture; questioned her identity and belief systems.

On her spiritual quest for answers, her guru and mentor Om Swami led the way forward. She quit her successful corporate career to lead the Vedic Sadhana Foundation as its CEO. This life-transforming mission is her own biggest Sadhana yet.

