NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: The Times Group's ET NOW Global Business Summit (GBS) returns for its 9th edition, solidifying its position as Asia's premier thought leadership platform. Held under the theme "Evolve, Emerge, Expand," GBS 2025 will take place on 15-16 February 2025, at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. This year's summit promises an unparalleled gathering of global leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers, addressing the monumental shifts reshaping the global economic and industrial landscape.

Also Read | How To Share WhatsApp Screen? Step-by-Step Guide To Share WhatsApp Screen During Video Call on Android, iOS, Mac and Windows.

The summit will bring together thought leaders addressing critical issues, including Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan who will share her vision on education, women's empowerment, and sustainability, emphasizing the role of ethical leadership in fostering social impact and long-term economic transformation at a time when global development depends on equitable progress. Joining her will be Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, Commonwealth Secretary-General, who will bring her expertise in multilateral cooperation, economic resilience, and inclusive development, exploring how strategic collaboration within the Commonwealth can drive sustainable and inclusive growth as nations navigate complex economic and geopolitical challenges.

Among the distinguished speakers will also be Raj Subramaniam, President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors at FedEx, who will provide a forward-looking perspective on global trade, logistics, and supply chain resilience, offering critical insights into how businesses can build agility and efficiency in the face of rapid shifts in international commerce due to geopolitical tensions, digital disruptions, and evolving consumer expectations.

Also Read | New Manipur CM: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Among Frontrunners for Chief Minister's Post After N Biren Singh's Sudden Exit.

Convening global CEOs, policymakers, and visionary thought leaders, the 2025 ET NOW Global Business Summit goes beyond mere discussion to cultivate actionable insights, foster impactful collaborations, and spark game-changing perspectives that will define the future of global economics and business by bringing together businesses and policymakers to address critical challenges.

The Times Group presents ET NOW Global Business Summit stands as a distinguished platform that has in the past hosted an illustrious array of personalities, both from India and around the world. This distinguished list includes luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visionary Bill Gates from Microsoft, Brian Chesky of Airbnb, Arianna Huffington from Huffington Post Media Group, Dara Khosrowshahi, the leader of Uber, Reed Hastings representing Netflix, the innovative Steve Wozniak from Apple, renowned venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki, Anshula Kant from the World Bank Group, iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan, and the esteemed Economist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, among other influential figures. The summit continues to be a nexus of unparalleled insights and global perspectives, bringing together the brightest minds to shape the future of business and innovation.

ET Edge an Initiative of The Times Group is India's largest conference and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialised conferences and summits.

ET Now Global Business Summit is among ET Edge's flagship IPs, which strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to aid the symbiotic relationship between societies and businesses. Some of the other marque conference properties of ET Edge include (SDG) Sustainability Development Goals Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands series.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)