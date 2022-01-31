New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/ATK): TheBestOfOtaku, a popular platform for providing up-to-date information to otakus has yet again come up with a brand new store dedicated to the underprivileged under the brand name Otakurage.

'Otaku' is a Japanese term for people who have a particular interest in anime and manga-based content. Later the word was used in the place of 'GEEK' to represent East-Asian and South-East-Asian interests. However, sadly, The Indian Clique was left behind with no representation or information provider. But now India has a platform too.

TheBestOfOtaku was established to provide up-to-date information to fans and "otakus" from around the globe and gained massive popularity. After succeeding, the company progressed into OtakuRage.com. It is the e-commerce arm of the company that focuses on Anime & Gaming products. They served in the market for over seven years, selling via websites like TeePublic, TeeFury, Qwertee, RedBubble, and many more.

Following all these years of success, TheBestOfOtaku is now aiming to provide the Indian Anime Community and Less Privileged Community under an initiative they name 'ANIME INDIA INITIATIVE (AII).' This initiative includes seven-pointers, and the company aims to help in those seven areas. It's like the '7 Deadly Sins,' but we do the opposite.

Speaking about the initiative, Sohel describes, "TheBestOfOtaku is directed to provide free food to the underprivileged section of society. The present condition has left many lives damaged. Sohel is in touch with local NGOs. And he will be donating rice bags every month to families in need. Each month, TheBestOfOtaku aims to donate help in all forms, to different cities. They also give rations to the needy in other cities. Alongside, the company seeks to plant trees to make a dent and fight against climate change. The company is small when it comes to human resources. Due to which they are donating part of their income each month to Sankalptaru.org & Greenyatra.org. They both are non-profit organizations focusing on helping nature by planting trees all over the nation.

Moreover, TheBestOfOtaku is seeking to deliver free clothing to the needed part of the community. As Otakurage has lots of t-shirts coming, printing & going to customers all over India. Sometimes when the customer is not satisfied with the shirt due to size or other unforeseen issues, the product is returned to the warehouse. The company then washes and sanitizes such t-shirts, repacks them, and donates the t-shirts to the people in need via NGOs every two months.

As a gesture of kindness, TheBestOfOtaku also donates plain basic clothing from their inventory during winters. One of the major feats the company has achieved is making Otakurage and TheBestOfOtaku operations go entirely Green.

The company runs entirely on 100 percent green energy. It comes from solar panels established in the workshop, which is located in Navsari, Gujarat. Sohel mentioned that they are committed to green energy and will help the country to create a better self-sustainable future.

To support the Indian Anime Community, TheBestOfOtaku also promotes Indian Otaku & Geek Artists on their platforms. They promote young and talented artists from the Otaku & Geek community on their Website, Instagram and Facebook Page. These people hail from all over India. Alongside funding and supporting potential successful ideas from the Otaku Community.

TheBestOfOtaku also aims to bring multi-national companies to India for the growth of the Otaku Community in India. They aim to have tie-ups with Anime Studios in the future. It will help Indian-Viewers legally stream their favorite anime. Also, it will create the potential of having Anime Movies in Indian Theaters.

With a massive potential and incredible dream, TheBestOfOtaku started its journey in 2015 and has achieved huge milestones till 2021. With their objective to help the needful around them will possibly help them in achieving their goal of a developed nation.

