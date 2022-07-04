New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI/ATK): Play-To-Earn is a rapidly expanding industry within gaming that allows users to earn cryptocurrency and other digitised assets through playing the game.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a Play-To Earn game that is industry-leading in providing users with an interactive, open-ended blockchain-based game where digital pets, known as Axies can be collected.

Also Read | Moeen Ali Unlikely To Take Up Yorkshire Offer; May Return to Warwickshire: Report.

These pets can be brought up, battled, and traded with and were inspired by the popular Pokemon series and trading card game. The success of the project can be attributed to many factors, largely the actual concept and design of the game, but the fungibility and interoperability of using blockchain technology cannot be understated in the success and will be a reason for continued success in the future.

The incentive that users have to train up and collect some of the rarest Axies make the game fun, competitive, but also profitable for users with the rarest Axies selling for over 200 ETH. As of writing 200, ETH would be worth over USD 200,000.

Also Read | DDA Recruitment 2022: Register For 279 JE And Various Posts in Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in Till July 10; Check Details Here.

While building the community to complement the physical game product itself is important for Play-To-Earn games to be successful, as without a community hype around the project will not exist, providing monetary incentives gives users an extra reason to keep playing the game.

Axie Infinity (AXS) has shown future projects how successful this model is for users and game developers/founders alike and has been a project to change Web3 gaming for the better.

The Yield Farming Strategy Game Taking the Metaverse by Storm

One heavily anticipated metaverse project scheduled for release in 2022 is Star Atlas (ATLAS). Star Atlas is a blockchain-based galaxy game where users will own a territory and look to expand either through developing their colony or exploring the galaxy and conquering other territories.

The game follows a Play-To-Earn model where users will mine to earn in-game currency that can be purchased on upgrades and in-game content. Purchases are made using their native coin ATLAS and users can sell their assets through the Star Atlas NFT marketplace which is powered by layer-1 unicorn Solana.

The game has a feel that will remind you of the classic game Starcraft but will be using cutting-edge technology to bring the game into the Web3, the metaverse and GameFi. As such Star Atlas's native coin ATLAS has been growing in popularity, and although the token is an inflationary asset, meaning tokens will be released into the ecosystem, the coin has good utility given the hype behind the project and the success that has been seen from games such as Axie Infinity.

The Xchange to Consolidate Gaming and DeFi

As gaming projects that enter the metaverse and Web3 are continuing to rise, there is a disconnect between the in-game assets that you earn and a platform that will enable you to store, trade, and send digital assets seamlessly.

Xchange Monster (MXCH) is looking to bridge the gap between the disconnect and allow new gaming projects to have access to the world of DeFi. Through the Monster Wallet, users are able to connect with NFT Marketplaces across the ecosystem and store all of their in-game content in one consolidated place.

Moreover, users can use their native token MXCH to liquidate their assets and trade them across platforms (cross-asset trading). For example, users using the Monster Wallet could sell their in-game content on Star Atlas, and then convert the currency into AXS to purchase content on Axie Infinity.

Xchange Monster, through their exchange, will allow users to trade across multiple cryptocurrencies and Monster Pay will allow safe and secure withdrawals and deposits directly into your bank account, and in the Fiat currency of your choice.

The team at Xchange Monster has identified a gap in the market and has produced a platform that will enable gamers access to the world of DeFi.

The ability to trade in-game content across to other platforms and games gives Xchange Monster a ceiling that is extremely high. The valuation of the gaming industry is expected to exceed USD 330 billion by 2027 and Xchange Monster can be the intermediary that connects the ecosystem.

As of writing, Xchange Monster (MXCH) is in the first stage of its presale before going live on exchanges, so if you're interested in the protocol and believe in the expansion of GameFi it is worth checking out.

Keywords: Xchange Monster, MXCH, Axie Infinity, AXS, Star Atlas, ATLAS, GameFi, Web3, gaming

Xchange Monster

Presale: https://xchangemonster.boostx.finance/register

Website: https://xchangemonster.com/

Discord: https://discord.gg/M5hu5HwbeJ

Telegram: https://t.me/xchangemonsterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Xchange_Monster

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)