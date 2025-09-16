NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: To commemorate International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, Tiger Analytics, in partnership with Ruva Foundation, has launched a large-scale afforestation initiative across Chennai and Bengaluru. A total of 6,000 native saplings, 3,000 in each city, have been planted, reinforcing the organization's shared vision for sustainable urban ecosystems.

This initiative builds on the successful creation of the Palavakkam Urban Eco Forest in Chennai at Doctor AL Mudaliar Matriculation School, where plantations have been carried out for three consecutive years. The project not only restores green cover but also represents a powerful example of reforestation in urban settings. Extending this legacy to Bengaluru, the initiative strengthens city resilience while engaging employees, volunteers, and communities in meaningful climate action.

Aligned with the theme of Ozone Day 2025, "Reviving Nature, Protecting Our Sky", the plantation drive addresses two urgent urban challenges: air pollution and climate change. Together, the forests are projected to sequester over 1,000 tons of CO2 in the coming decade while acting as green lungs for the cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Kataria, Tiger Analytics, said, "On Ozone Day, we're not just celebrating, we're acting. We're offsetting the energy costs of our AI innovations by planting forests and embracing sustainable practices, proving that environmental responsibility goes hand-in-hand with cutting-edge technology."

Johnny Silva, Ruva Foundation, added, "Forests are natural guardians of our environment. This initiative restores green cover and becomes a living classroom where children, volunteers, and citizens learn the importance of protecting ecosystems and our ozone layer."

The plantation drive brought together Tiger employees, their families, volunteers, students, and community members, who collectively contributed their time and energy to nurture the saplings. Beyond immediate environmental benefits, these forests will become spaces of education, biodiversity conservation, and community ownership.

As the world observes International Ozone Day, Tiger Analytics and Ruva Foundation reaffirm their belief that local action can have a global impact, from cooling our cities to safeguarding the fragile shield that protects life on Earth.

Tiger Analytics is a global leader in AI and analytics, helping Fortune 1000 companies tackle their most complex business challenges. With over 5,000 experts worldwide, we deliver full-stack AI and analytics solutions across industries such as retail, CPG, banking, insurance, manufacturing, and healthcare. Recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and HFS for our innovation and execution, we enable enterprises to achieve measurable outcomes and scalable value.

For more details, please visit www.tigeranalytics.com.

Ruva Foundation is an NGO dedicated to comprehensive environmental sustainability, community development, and education. Its programs span biodiversity conservation, climate change action, water resource management, sustainable agriculture, and urban sustainability.

For more details please visit www.ruvafoundation.com.

