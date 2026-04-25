NewsVoir

Dubai [UAE], April 25: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has invested in an apartment at 'Breez by Danube,' a premium waterfront residential tower by Danube Properties, founded by Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of the Danube Group. This investment further highlights Danube's rising status as a preferred destination for global celebrities and investors.

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Breez By Danube is a premium residential project located in Dubai Maritime City - one of the city's emerging waterfront destinations. The development is known for its uninterrupted views of the sea and Dubai skyline, its close proximity to Dubai's key landmarks, its fully furnished modern apartments, and its offering of 40+ amenities. Tiger Shroff's investment reflects growing confidence in Dubai's real estate market, particularly among high-profile international buyers seeking both an elevated lifestyle and long-term returns.

Commenting on the investment, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, "We're delighted to welcome Tiger Shroff to the Danube family. His investment in Breez reflects the strong trust global personalities place in both Danube and Dubai, as well as our commitment to delivering quality homes with exceptional value. Breez is strategically positioned to make real estate ownership more accessible through our signature 1% payment plan, zero-interest charges, and fully furnished apartments in a prime location."

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Sharing his perspective, Tiger Shroff said, "Dubai has always impressed me with its energy, lifestyle, infrastructure, and growth potential. When I was looking to invest in the city, I knew Breez by Danube would be the right choice. It offers a unique opportunity to own a part of Dubai's future, especially as demand for prime waterfront properties continues to rise. I am truly happy to call Breez by Danube and Dubai my second home."

Dubai continues to attract global attention due to its strong economic fundamentals, investor-friendly policies, and world-class infrastructure. With consistent growth, high rental yields, and a tax-efficient environment, Dubai presents a compelling proposition for both end-users and investors.

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is among the UAE's leading private real estate developers. Known for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company delivers fully furnished apartments complemented by over 40 lifestyle amenities, supported by a strong track record of quality construction and timely delivery.

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