New Delhi [India], March 20: True leaders are those who inspire others to dream big and work towards their goals. Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited) aims to identify leaders across north India in different professions, give platform to these luminaries in their respective fields of work so that their stories can enhance the economy and society.

The felicitation ceremony was held on March 10th, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, New Delhi event was held in all its glory with an esteemed gathering of winners from across categories such as corporates, retail, fashion, education, health, etc.

The chosen Times Power Icons were felicitated by Chief Guest Malaika Arora, an Indian actress, dancer and a model. The Guest of Honour of the evening were Vikas Dua & Amarjeet Singh Dhillon Directors, Chintamanis, Karan Kapoor, VP Sales of Landmark Jeep, and keynote speaker Keshar Mehra, Co-Founder and COO, Learners International School.

"We are proud to associate as the presenting sponsor of the Times Power Icon Award, celebrating remarkable leaders who are transforming industries with resilience and innovation. Entrepreneurs are the true drivers of progress, creating jobs and empowering communities. It's time to provide them with the recognition, support, an resources they truly deserve," said Vikas Dua & Amarjeet Singh Dhillon.

"It's a pleasure to be the luxury auto partner for the Times Power Icons event, a celebration that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of innovation and leadership we uphold at Landmark Jeep. Showcasing the Jeep Grand Cherokee at this prestigious gathering not only underscores our commitment to delivering world-class automotive experiences but also cements our reputation as India's leading Jeep dealership chain," said Abhinav Goyal, CEO of Landmark Jeep.

Keshar Mehra, Co-Founder and COO of Learners International School, delivered a powerful speech at the event, He emphasized that education is a collective responsibility. He urged industry leaders to step into classrooms, share their knowledge, and inspire the next generation. "We talk about legacy in business--let's create one in education too and deliver an education that truly matters," he said, inviting changemakers to contribute their expertise to shape the future

List of Awardees

Ace Group - Emerging Icon of Yamuna Expressway

Akshay Kulkarni of Bulls N Bucks - Financial Advisor

Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh - Excellence in Quality Education

Dr. Aman Maggo & Dr. Poonam Maggo of Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital & IVF Centre - Excellence in Hospital Management in Healthcare Industry

Alouk Kumar of Inductus Limited - One of the leading GCC Enabler of India

Anupama Rana of Indraprastha Group of Schools - Emerging Educationist

Deb Mukherjee of ZEPLY (Wisdom Tree Ventures) - Leading Innovative Multi-Service Platform of the Year

Deepak Bhalerao of Leesha Corporate Solutions - One of the Most Trusted Marketing Companies of India

Digraj Singh Rajput of Next Toppers - Excellence in Education

Dr. Gunjan Gupta of Gunjan IVF World - Trusted IVF Chain of North India

Ar. Gaurav Vashishta of Koncept Vastu Pvt. Ltd. - Emerging Thought Leader in Vastu and Space Energy

Guruprasad Sowle of Indus International Research Foundation, Americas - Contribution to Indo - US Economic Corridor in Small and Medium Segment

Gautam Kanodia of KREEVA - Emerging Builder Young Achiever of The Year

Ishita Sharma Mishra of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir - Excellence as a Quality Educationist

JKG International School, Indirapuram Ghaziabad - Excellence in the field of Education

J D Seth of Purple United Sales Ltd. - Excellence in Kids Premium Fashion

Jagriti Motwani of Cha - Chi Communication and IndexNation - Entrepreneur of the Year

Kavita Bhatnagar of Kanegrade India - Food, Nutrition and Eating Behaviour Thoughts leadership

K.D Chugh & Sheena Chugh of Lyallpur Uniforms Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the field of Institutional/School Uniforms Solution

Komal Dhingra of SNEH International School - Excellence in Holistic Education

Landmark Group - Excellent Trustworthy Brand in Real Estate

Learners International School - Excellence as Change Maker School

Maanya Kohli of Lady of Tarot - Excellence in the field of Tarot

Mayuri Mittal of Miss & Mrs. Red Carpet Crown of India - Dynamic Woman Entrepreneur of a Unique pageant of India

Mehak Gupta of Bathline India Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Luxury Bathroom Solutions

Naman Jain of Silver Line Prestige School - Excellence for Democratising International Education Model in India

Nitin S Bharal of Committed Cargo Care Ltd. - One of the Most Promising Freight Forwarder & Custom Broker

Nehlia Realtors - Excellent Real Estate Consultancy of The Year

Dr. Praveen Gupta - Excellence in Neurology

Preeti Gugnani of Scholars Rosary Group of Schools, Rohtak - Pioneer in School Education

Parasmal Jain of Fybros - Leading Icon in the Electrical Industry

Rahull R. Bhuchar - The Architect of Modern Theatre and Pioneer of a thriving Creative economy

Rachita Rana of Institute of Information Technology and Management, Janakpuri - Excellence in Technical Education

Dr. Rajeev Gupta of Balaji Dental Centre - Excellence as a Cosmetic Dentist and Dental Implantologist

Renu Bhargav & CA Sudeep Bhargava of IADA - Excellence in Art and Design Education

Ravi Kaklasaria & Mrinal Bagaria of edForce Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Entrepreneurs in Ed-Tech Industry

Ravi Prakash of Rodha Educational Services Private Ltd - Exceptional work in Edtech Industry

Rosy Mehra - Iconic Social Media influencer of the year in the category of Fitness, Beauty and Fashion

Sanjay Malik of Malik Music Events - Excellence in Music Events

Sanjeev Jain of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited - Excellence in the field of Pharmaceuticals

S.K. Malhotra of Interface Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the Pharmaceutical Industry for Innovative Animal Wellness Products

S. K. Shah of Shah International School, Paschim Vihar - Excellence in Education

Dr. Shweta Goswami of Zeeva Fertility - Leading IVF Centre

Subodh Sachan & Manisha Sachan of Masters Logistics Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in End-to-End Logistics Solutions

Splendor Group - Excellence in commercial Real Estate

Shantha Ratii of Shantha Ratii Initiatives (SRI) Ltd Singapore - Excellence in Art and Cultural Performances

Shivam Goel of Vishal Bharti Public School, Paschim Vihar and GD Goenka Public School, Sector 22 Rohini - Excellence in Education

Surinder Singh Narula & Manmeet Singh Narula of Speed Air Logistic Pvt. Ltd. - One of the Most Trusted Companies in Logistics Industry of India

Vikas Aggarwal & Vinod Rajpaul of Worldwide Realty Group - Emerging Developer of the Year - Integrated Township

Vinod Anand of Akanksha Global Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the Logistics Industry for Healthcare Solutions

Virender Gupta of Premier Roadlines Limited - Excellence in Logistics

Vishal Kwatra of Anytime Fitness India - Excellence in Franchise sales

Vishal Talla & Vikram Talla of Vishal Jewellers - Excellence in Hallmark Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery

Vishnu Gupta, Krishan Kumar Khandelwal & Priya Poddar of Bharat Electrosafe - Young entrepreneur with emerging start-up

Vivekanand School - Excellence in Quality Education

Yogendra Kumar of Direct Credit Group of Companies - Excellence in Tailored Financial Solutions

Research Methodology

The objective of this research was to arrive at a list of top business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals for their Times Power Icons North-2024-25. The survey had these modules, i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact files, Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the results of business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals in different categories. Post-collection of data a scientific analysis framework ARM® was used to evaluate and rate the various business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals women that participated in the study.

A comprehensive list of business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print -magazines, and other publications.

The business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits.

Present survey has been exclusively conducted by an independent Research Agency named Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. using stated methodology for arriving at given results. The publication house and its affiliates/employees/authorized representatives/group companies are not responsible/ liable for the said results. Readers are advised to take an informed decision before acting upon the survey rankings.

