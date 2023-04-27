Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "Looks good on you" Isn't this the best compliment someone receives? This online clothing store came into the market with this motive only. Recently my team came across a brand from Jaipur which is leading in D2C, B2B, B2C, and other segments. It is always scrutinized that men always take the second row when it comes to fashion and styling. But not anymore as the young mind of Siddhart Darda- CEO of Tistabene aimed to define fashion in an ethical and sustainable language. Their main rationale behind entering the market is that men deserve to be the center of attraction too. In the beginning, when the brand started they used to ship only 30 orders a day. The shipping rate of this apparel brand is increasing by 2X and they are shipping a total of 1500-2000+ products diurnal. This online clothing store has a total of 15+ categories with 5000+ products listed on its website. Their mobile App has 100K+ downloads. According to research, Tistabene is positioned at the top as a sustainable and ethical fashion brand setting new standards for the industry. The brand is expeditious and due to all the backbreaking work, they have now incorporated with the famed and biggest groups Taj and Vivanta. Their working capacity is increasing swiftly and they have a total of 100+ employees working with them.

Tistabene Entered in The Fashion Race- How They Started

My team came across many brands but the widening rate of this brand is brilliant. As per my discussion with Siddharth Darda, they started the brand in 2019 by listing men's and women's jewelry 2019. In October 2019 they listed the men's apparel.

In 2019, a group of 15 individuals formed to initiate business growth. During mid-2019, they released a line of women's clothing that did not receive a favorable response. However, in October of that year, they took a chance and introduced a men's apparel collection, which received a positive response, particularly the shirt designs. Over the next two years, they expanded their product offerings to include over 2,000 designs such as co-Ord sets, sweatshirts, hoodies, pants, printed shirts for men, jogging sets, kurtas, Nehru jackets, varsity jackets, and more. Throughout their journey, they experimented with various franchise models including ASM, dealership, and others. In October 2021, the team successfully separated the Tistabene brand into sub-brands: Jewellery Dekho, Tarefaan, and Luxe Home for jewelry, women's clothing, and home furnishing respectively, after extensive effort. In 2022, following careful planning, they listed products from different categories on separate websites. Consequently, the brand evolved into a distinct men's clothing brand with diverse categories.

Maintaining Steadiness With Other Fashion brands

Taking inspiration from everyday life and around the world this brand caters to everyone's needs. They have wide options in categories from which anyone can select partywear dresses, casual wear, office wear, and even loungewear dresses. From jeans for men to slay to comfortable shorts to sleep in, they have got them all. Tistabene makes ecological, cost-effective, and long-lasting goods. It is not always the case that fast fashion brings new fashion trends in no time but Tistabene ameliorates rapidly with time fashion trends. They rehabilitate their categories by adding new products to them every month.Generally, people give 5 stars to Tistabene for such things as the brand completely follows slow fashion but still ships with a great number on a daily basis. From the catchphrase to their aim everything is at the threshold. The brand has a wide range of options including size and styles along with designs and trends. From printed shirts for men to co-Ord sets, cargo pants, denim jeans, hoodies, gym essentials, and many more they have got them all. My team recently came across an interview with Siddharth Darda and commenting on the same, Siddharth Darda, CEO of, Tistabene said, "There are certain fashion ethics that need to be followed to conserve environmental growth and save the planet. According to scrutiny, our brand adds up to more than 50 to 60 products every month in their category without following fast fashion."

How Tistabene Is Widening Its Area

Tistabene's impressive numbers and growth rate are eye-opening. The efforts of Siddharth Darda have paid off.

Tistabene is solely available with the famous Taj and Vivanta Group and currently has 9 of his offline stores in the following cities:

Mumbai, Bangalore, Sri Ganganagar, Delhi, Bilaspur, Shah Pura, and 3 stores in Jaipur. Their working capacity has increased by 200% and soon there will be about 450 to 500 employees working together.

My team has visited all nine Tistabene stores and has known them very closely. The staff is really nice, the interior of the store is attractive and the prices are pocket friendly. Talking about the unique thing about the brand, they have friendly, professional, and pocket-friendly services.

Tistabene is a lifestyle fashion brand that makes creative and top-notch apparel. With its original and intriguing ideas and appealing catalog, the lifestyle brand has carved out a new market niche in the fashion and apparel industry.

Tistabene is now sold worldwide and will have stores in airports as well. Tistabene's annual turnover is around 50 crores, but the figure will change soon.

Exploring An Untapped Area

"When going in the long race of fashion game, everyone chooses the easy path. Even though we had the option to choose the same, we didn't. It is just an escape from hiding the reality for a few years. Like opting for the unethical fashion and manufacturing the apparel in the same way. It decreases the interval of time and the process of manufacturing is way too fast. We are dealing in slow fashion because we care about our customers," said Siddharth Darda. What is better than a brand tining about its customers and making them prioritize? Tistabene is an online clothing store that deals in many categories. In the beginning, they had options in shirts only. Starting from a few categories to 15+ categories is a big number.

From 30 orders per day to almost crossing 1500 to 2000+ orders is a proud thing for Tistabene. It is the fact that hard work always pays off and indeed it did. Tistabene is an Italian name that says- "looks good on you"! Tistabene is a leading brand that acts as a manufacturer as well as a distributor and is doing so well in the fashion race. Bringing people's choices to their doorsteps and making us all happy. The unique ideas behind the designs of the apparel are the great thing about this brand. Tistabene has styled many favorite fashion icons and created a buzz among the general populace. They have worked together with numerous bloggers, YouTubers, and influencers. They want to make sure that their consumers are satisfied, therefore they give us a user-friendly interface so that people can easily purchase both on their website and in their physical locations.

How Tistabene Is Going Better Than Other Brands

The suspicion here is that every brand is following fast fashion and getting the pathways than how Tistabene made its locus in such a race. The basic thing which a brand comes in demand for is fashion according to trends. Tistabene easily passes this pointer as they have a wide variety to choose from and their products are unique. The second thing people look for while selecting the outfits is the prices and Tistabene again passes the question. Tistabene is a slow fashion brand but still provides its products at a pocket-friendly price. They have a whole range to create a capsule wardrobe for people. From printed shirts for men to solid shirts and everything in between. Tistabene does not follow fast fashion but is in a race because they have a wide variety of clothes to choose from. They upgrade their collection every so often. The next and most important thing about Tistabene is pocket-friendly prices. Brands that follow fast fashion sell the clothes at the same prices as Tistabene does by following slow fashion.

Cease- Why Tistabene Is One of The Best Fashion Brands

According to the recent fashion games and fashion trends, my team never came across a slow fashion brand before today. The men's apparel brand- Tistabene is a slow fashion brand that has everything people need. From the idea to set a capsule wardrobe to be a style icon after styling some of the apparel, they have got all the best quality fabric at a pocket-friendly price. From Cargo pants for men to every stylish bottom as well as top wear they have everything. The categories from Tistabene keep increasing every month. They add up stylish designs every month by following fashion ethics. As a brand Tistabene stands for fashion and trends. The company recently collaborated with Bhuvan Bam, Ankush Bhavguna, Keshav Sadhna, Sparsh Alawadhi, and many more actors and celebrities. Keeping up with the company always comes up with something new and upgrades its categories. The brand also emphasizes manufacturing comfortable clothing with a contemporary touch and fashion trends. In addition, this online clothing store consistently attempts to create new collections that aim for a range of environmentally friendly and chemical-free items.

