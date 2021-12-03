TO THE NEW - Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM.

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a digital transformation and product engineering services provider has been recognized by Great Place to Work® India, among the Top 25 - India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021.

TO THE NEW has earned this recognition for creating a great workplace culture for all its 1700-plus newers and for excelling in the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with the Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In its 7th edition this year, 263 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, Great Place to Work® has identified the Top 25 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021. These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a High-Trust Culture.

Commenting on the recognition, Satya Sharma, Co-founder & CHRO, TO THE NEW shared, "We are honoured to be named one of India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021. This recognition serves as a vote of confidence from all Newers, and strengthens our belief in our core value of people centricity. Even though this year has been difficult for all of us, our people have remained strong and have supported us in successfully navigating through the crisis. We're grateful to each Newer and will continue our efforts to sustain the status of being a workplace of choice."

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

To know more, visit www.tothenew.com.

