New Delhi [India], February 20: In the world of literature, certain authors have etched their names in history, captivating readers with their timeless stories, profound insights, and unparalleled storytelling. From classic novels to modern masterpieces, these writers have shaped the literary landscape, inspiring generations of readers and fellow authors alike. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 authors whose works have left an indelible mark on literature, celebrating their unique voices, creative genius, and the lasting impact they've had on the world of books.

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi is an Indian actor and author, renowned for his work in both Bollywood and international cinema. Born on January 16, 1946, he gained global fame with roles in Octopussy (1983) and the TV series The Bold and the Beautiful (1985-1986). Known for his commanding screen presence, Bedi has appeared in films across multiple languages, including Hindi, English, and Italian, with notable roles in Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Taj Mahal (2017). He is also the author of his memoir "Stories I Must Tell," reflecting on his remarkable career and personal journey.

Bankim Shah

Bankim Shah is a multifaceted professional who blends technology, finance, and spirituality. A software engineer and ISB Hyderabad alumnus, he has held senior leadership roles in IT and media. An avid sportsperson, traveler and thinker, he believes life is a game that, when understood, unlocks human potential. Passionate about philosophy and consciousness, he inspires others to balance modern complexities with spiritual wisdom. His book Can You Play bridges material and spiritual realms, offering insights, practical frameworks, and guidance to navigate life's challenges with clarity and balance, helping readers align with their true selves and achieve holistic success.

Mr. S.S. Rai

Mr. S.S. Rai is a Delhi-based lawyer and an author whose words echo the profound depths of human experience. His book, Witnessing the Sacred: Powerful Affirmations for Eternal Happiness and Success, occupies a place of Amazon Bestseller, resonating with readers seeking spiritual and personal growth. Central to his philosophy is the belief that life is a celebration to be experienced and embraced wholeheartedly--a journey toward higher consciousness and inner fulfilment. Mr. Rai's writing reflects this perspective, offering relatable and thought-provoking insights drawn from both his personal journey and the experiences of others. Though currently out of print, if you ever feel like your life needs direction, be sure to grab a copy when it becomes available--you won't regret it!

Dr. Kamal H. Muhamed

Dr. Kamal H. Muhamed, acclaimed for his autobiography Dheeranaya Rajakumaran (Daring Prince: Truth Revealed), has won prestigious awards, including the GK Pillai Award 2024, London Book of World Records, Sahithya Sparsh Award 2025, and UN Books of World Records 2025. Recognized among India's top 10 authors in 2024, he has also received the Dadasaheb Phalke IM Award, JCI Award, and NCFC Award (Nepal). A key contributor to "Operation Rahat," he overcame four years of unjust imprisonment, emerging as a humanitarian advocate. He also acclaimed Pondicherry Ratna & Delhi Ratna Awards for 2025. His message: "Stay away from negativity, strive hard, and be yourself." His books are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Rakhi Kapoor

Rakhi Kapoor is a nationally recognized author known for addressing sensitive and taboo topics like mental health, toxic relationships, narcissistic abuse, and child abuse. A bestselling author of 26 books, she has won two Golden Book Awards for Now You Breathe and Breaking Free, Embracing Me. A pioneering physiotherapist, she introduced India to prenatal counseling, revolutionizing maternal and fetal healthcare. Now You Breathe powerfully conveys that "love and abuse don't go together," empowering victims to reclaim their mental health and heal from toxic relationships. Through her impactful writing, Rakhi continues to inspire change and foster awareness in society.

Swapna Das

Swapna Das, a British Indian author, has lived in the UK with her family for over three decades. A local government employee, she is also a dedicated philanthropist, organizing fundraising events for various charities. Passionate about writing, travel, music, and current affairs, she has a deep connection to art and creativity. She has conducted free art and craft workshops in her community and a school in Kolkata. Her books--A String of Pearls (2016), The Forgotten People (2019), and Shristi: Creation (2024)--are inspired by life and nature, reflecting her insightful perspective on human experiences and the world around her.

Jaya Singh

Jaya Singh's journey from Mechanical engineer to an astrologer and then to an author mirrors the transformative paths she writes about. After building a successful career in technical sales and marketing, she found her true calling in exploring life's deeper mysteries. In her debut novel, Soul Without Borders, blend of precision and spirituality shapes her storytelling. Particularly her character Meher has captured readers' hearts with her authentic journey of faith and self-discovery. Through, her writing, Jaya explores how humanity's shared experiences transcend religious boundaries - a message particularly resonant in today's divided world. Her story reminds us that sometimes the most powerful journeys are those that lead us from the known to the unknown from the technical to the spiritual, from the head to the heart.

David Soh Poh Huat

David Soh Poh Huat, a 68-year-old from Singapore, is a Financial Adviser Representative with over 20 years of experience. Married for 24 years, he discovered a passion for writing and published two books in 2021: Nature Gifts of the Soursop Leaves and Caregiving Gift of Unconditional Love. His first book, Nature Gifts of the Soursop Leaves, gained international acclaim, marking his debut as a globally recognized author. In 2024, his work was honored with the prestigious Sahitya Sparsh Awards. David was also awarded a Doctorate in Literature in 2022/2023 by two renowned international poetry organizations. He recently published a book "Being a Caregiver, is it a Profession?" calling on the International Community to recognised Caregivers as a Profession.

V. Shruti Devi

V. Shruti Devi is a Supreme Court lawyer, INC politician, and writer with a distinguished literary career. Since the late 1980s, her freelance writings have appeared in mainstream media. She has authored six solo books spanning literary fiction, environmental fables, poetry, and non-fiction, including a historical travelogue with legal insights. Her works, published by Writers Workshop, Kolkata, Notion Press, Kindle Direct Publishing, and Book Leaf Publishing, have won awards and gained international recognition. Actively engaging on social media, her thought-provoking and sophisticated writings serve as a catalyst for change, enriching both literature and humanity with their depth and relevance.

Dr. Meenu Sodhi Sharma

Dr. Meenu Sodhi Sharma is a distinguished academician who is a Ph.D. in English Literature from Gurukul Kangri University (2002); M.Phil. in English Literature from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla (1986); M.A. in English Literature from Himachal Pradesh University (1983, topper); M.A. in English Literature from Gurukul Kangri University (1999, gold medalist); B.Sc. from Government College for Women, Chandigarh, Panjab University (1980). She has over 20 years of teaching experience at S.M.J.N. P.G. College, Haridwar and is very passionate about social work, engages in animal welfare and environmental conservation. She has translated works from Sanskrit and Hindi, guided language learners, and conducted English coaching and career counseling. Her book 'Musings on parenting' has been awarded Sahitya Sparsh Award 2025. Her other books are 'A Survey of Shakespeare's Problem Plays' and 'Sri Aurobindo and Shakespeare Eastern and Western Theories'. She has contributed research on Ruskin Bond and participated in national seminars on global issues.

