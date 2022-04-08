FInal touches being done on the Kratos R before its roll out

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Thenewrace' begins today as the beast is ready to be unleashed.

The EV sector is set to be taken by storm as Tork's Kratos, India's 1st Electric Motorcycle has geared up to hit the roads of Pune. The company has come a long way since it showcased the 1st Vehicle in 2016 and have also said that customers can start expecting deliveries soon.

To mark the beginning of 'Thenewrace' of 'make in India', THE Kratos R participated in the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave which was held 2nd April to 5th April 2022. A whooping 5000 enquiries were generated during the 4-day event and we also successfully delivered 1500 plus test rides during the event.

On this Occasion Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO Tork Motors said, "It's time for #Thenewrace. We are gearing up to deliver the first set of Bikes to our customers. Today marks a very important day in the journey of Tork Motors. The Kratos R has won the hearts of the customers and I am overwhelmed with the Love, Faith and patience our customers have shown in us.

Our current focus is Pune city and the first set of motorcycles will be delivered in April 2022. We will soon start calling our customers and sharing further information. This day will also act as a land mark as today India's first Electric Motorcycle gets Unleashed on the streets of Pune."

Born on the racetrack. Unleashed on the streets of India and beyond. At Tork Motors, we are a team of problem solvers who are building electric vehicles that provide an elevated experience and raise the bar for the entire automobile industry. We put People, Planet and Purpose before everything else and our products are built to seamlessly drive us towards eliminating any barrier that exists between an individual, organization or region's intention to adopt sustainable mobility and them actually getting to do it.

From building smart, connected and electric two-wheelers that run on our proprietary operating systems to set up a network of fast chargers, we aim to be the company that takes the lead in achieving a generational change in the way India moves!

