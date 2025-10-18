PNN

New Delhi [India], October 18: Transform Schools, one of India's leading organisations focused on improving learning and life skills for secondary school students, organised The Pivot 2025 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The pivot brought together researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and funders to collaborate on collective actions.

Themed as "Learn, Shift, Act.", The Pivot 2025 enabled attendees to learn from emerging education trends, evidence of revolutionary learning, and create valuable partnerships across programmes and policies. The event was in line with Transform's goal to redefine education for secondary students in India via redefining mindsets, systems, and investments.

As an organisation focused on secondary school outcomes, Transform Schools works with government and government-aided school systems. Through their innovative programs, the organisation aims to ensure that students not only attend school as a requirement but also thrive in their careers and lives. Their mission focuses on achieving measurable outcomes that drive positive change in students, teachers, schools, and education systems.

"I am extremely proud of the Transform Schools team, our Board, and Advisors for making The Pivot 2025 possible," said Pankaj Vinayak Sharma, Co-Founder of Transform Schools.

He added, "Few organisations have the courage, technical rigour, and strong government partnerships required to measure what truly matters in education. By sharing our findings openly, we invite scrutiny and accountability -- not relying solely on our intent or contribution to system change, but on specific, measurable outcomes. We aim to continue this year after year, using evidence to reflect, rethink, and strengthen our efforts. A special thanks to our Principal Investigators, Research Advisors, and consultants who have supported us in shaping and transforming the lives of millions of children through our programmes."

The Pivot 2025 presented new findings from Transform Schools' data-centric research and evaluations. The findings highlighted what works to improve learning, strengthen teaching, retain students, and deliver fair outcomes on a larger scale. The event featured four key research tracks:

1. Making School Years Count - Evidence from ClassroomsFindings from the Randomised Controlled Trial (RCT) of the Transform Learning programme in Odisha and Karnataka showed improved learning, adaptability, and positive impacts on digital learning, STEM interest, gender equality, and life skills.

Talking about the program, Dr. Jason Kerwin, Associate Professor at the University of Washington and Principal Investigator on the RCT, said, "Our study, 'When Given Discretion Teachers Did Not Shirk,' found that the Utkarsh programme improved student learning by about 0.1 standard deviations--around 58% more than the control group.

2. What Drives Teaching and Learning - Predictive Models of PerformanceInsights from predictive analytics based on Transform Learning assessment data and UDISE school information identified key indicators of student performance and guided data-driven interventions.

3. Staying in School - Retention and Dropout DynamicsEvidence from the Back-to-School programme in Hyderabad showed that the VIRAM (Vulnerability Reduction Assessment Management) tool was used to identify students at risk of dropping out and support them through community programs and digital learning tools.

4. Gender, Power, and Transformation - Voices of ChangeFindings from the PARity Appreciative Inquiry and Learning Equaliser qualitative studies examined how gender-focused interventions enhance knowledge, agency, and life skills along with academic success.

Prof. Sandra Sequeira, Professor of Economics at the School of Public Policy, London School of Economics, said, "Transform Schools has shown a remarkable commitment to being guided by the best evidence of what works to improve educational outcomes in secondary schools. Few education organisations are as systematic and rigorous about learning from both success and transition. The next step is to shape the long-run impact story documenting how findings are informing systems more broadly, not just projects, and to continue to be a forceful example of how research and evidence can drive policy and practice.

Through The Pivot, Transform Schools shows its commitment to improving secondary education research in India. By using evidence, collaboration, and giving transparent access to knowledge, the organisation aims to help education systems understand what works best, for whom, and in what situations.

About Transform SchoolsTransform Schools is a mission-driven organisation dedicated to ensuring adolescents in India's government and government-aided schools thrive through better learning, agency, wellbeing, and life opportunities. Their programmes and research aim to strengthen teaching and learning, promote inclusive schools, and support governments in integrating effective models into policies and budgets.

Founded in 2019, the organisation provides evidence-driven and impactful educational solutions to bridge the learning gap in India's secondary schools. To date, the organisation has reached 10.6 million children in 8 states. The organisation works to support the capacities of Teachers, Head Teachers, and system actors to co-create and pilot impactful secondary education models, enabling large-scale government adoption and systemic change.

